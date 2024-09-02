Audi presented the third generation of the Q5the best-selling model globally. Based on the Ppc platformthe new Q5 is powered by engines diesel and petrol electrified with the system 48 volt mild hybrid plus. Variants are also planned plug-in with an electric range of over 100 km. The exterior design and interior have been revamped, with a focus on technology, including infotainment screens for the passenger as well. It also adopts the advanced electronic architecture E3 1.2shared with the Q6 e-tron and the new A5.

The new 2024 Audi Q5 is slightly longer, growing by 3.5 cm and reaching 4.717 mmwhile the other dimensions remain unchanged (1,900 mm in width, 1,651 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,820 mm).

Audi Q5 and Audi SQ5 TFSI

The design is sportier, with a rising belt line, a wide Raised three-dimensional single framesharp headlights and four blister markings on the wheel arches that recall the four-wheel drive. The rear end is distinguished by a continuous light band and advanced OLED headlights, which act as interactive displays, improving safety through communication Car-to-X.

Personalization is accentuated with up to 8 light signatures for the daytime running lights and rear lights, which can be controlled via the MMI infotainment system and the myAudi app.

The interior of the new Audi Q5 2024 follows the design of the A5, with a curved display OLED which includes two panels: one from 11.9 inches for the on-board computer and one from 14.5 inches for infotainment. A optional 10.9-inch passenger display.

Infotainment is based on Android Automotive OSwith over-the-air updates and apps like YouTube integrated into the MMI. The head-up display is 85 percent larger than in the previous model and can be operated from the steering wheel. Premium audio Bang & Olufsen remains an option, with a system that cancels internal noise.

The increase in size offers more interior spacewith a new sliding rear bench and an enlarged trunk 520 or 1,473 literswith a lower load threshold.

New Audi Q5 engines

The petrol and diesel engines of the new Audi Q5 2024 adopt the system 48 volt mild hybrid pluswhich supports the heat engine with a powertrain generator (PTG). This module, integrated into the transmission, includes an electric motor, power electronics, cooling system and actuator for activation/deactivation.

Paired with a 1.7 kWh batterycan deliver up to 24 hp and 230 Nm of torque, allowing short stretches of electric driving and recovering energy during deceleration. At launch, the new Q5 is available with three hybrid engines: a 2.0 TFSI 204 HPa 2.0 TDI 204 HP and the sportswoman SQ5 with a V6 3.0 TFSI 367 hp.

Audi Q5 chassis features

The new 2024 Audi Q5 offers two trim options: standard or sporty (the latter as standard for the S variant). The standard suspension uses coil springs and telescopic shock absorbers with the FSD passive damping system (Frequency Selective Damping). This system adjusts the suspension response based on the stresses, improving comfort, road holding, handling and safety.

They are also available adaptive air suspensionwhile the progressive steering, with variable power assistance and gear reductionis more precise and direct than the previous model.

ADAS on the Q5

Audi equips the new Q5 models with a wide range of driver assistance systems. Standard features from the launch include the rear park assist with distance display, the cruise control with speed limiterlane departure warning, efficiency assistant and attention and drowsiness assistant.

Optionally, additional service packages can be configured with numerous features, such asAdaptive Driving Assistant pluswhich uses high-resolution map data and data shared by other vehicles to optimize road sign recognition and assist with acceleration, speed, distance and lane keeping.

THE’Active Front Assist combines four functions: front emergency brake assist, avoidance assist, turn assist and front cross-traffic assist. Other available systems include traffic sign-based cruise control, Park Assist Plus and the Rear Turn Assist.

Price, how much does the new Q5 cost

The new Audi Q5 arrives in Italian dealerships in the first quarter of 2025. Prices for the Italian market have not yet been announced, but in Germany the basic model with a 204 hp petrol engine and front-wheel drive starts at 52.300 euroswhile with four-wheel drive it rises to 54,650 euros.

The 204 hp diesel costs at least 57.100 eurosand the sporty SQ5 with 367 hp V6 starts at 82.900 euros. The version Q5 Sportback will arrive approximately six months after the launch of the standard model. The new generation of the Q5 is produced in the Audi plant in San José Chiapain Mexico.

