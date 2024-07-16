30 years after the launch of theA4, Audi presents the new A5available in the sedan and Avant versions. The new A5 stands out for its innovative sporty design and completely renovated interiors with an advanced digital system. The car introduces technology mild hybrid (MHEV) plus 48 Volt, which supports the combustion engine, petrol and diesel. Audi has also redefined the nomenclature of its models: electric cars will have even numberswhile those with a heat engine odd numbers. Accordingly, the new successor to the Audi A4 is called A5.

The new Audi A5 and A5 Avant are longer than 67mmreaching a total length of 4.82 metres (4,829 mm). The wheelbase has been extended by 80 mm, reaching 2.9 meters. The new Audi A5 family stands out for its sportier design compared to the previous model.

New Audi A5 Sedan and Avant

The sedan features a steeply sloping roof and a spoiler integrated into the body, while the tailgate is reminiscent of the variants Sportsback. The A5 Avant is characterised by sloping D-pillars and a roof spoiler. The front is dominated by the single frame honeycomb by Audi Sport, with sharp headlights and pronounced wheel arches that recall theAudi Ur-quattro.

The new A5 adopts the second generation of the OLED technologyimproving safety through Car-to-X communication and the use of active warning symbols. The OLED rear lights function as displays, alerting other road users to danger.

New Audi A5 New A5 rear 3/4 New A5 on the road New Audi A5 Avant New A5 Avant rear 3/4 New A5 Avant on the road New A5 Avant rear New Audi S5 Avant New S5 Avant rear 3/4 New Audi A5

Personalization includes up to 8 light signatures for the 2.0 OLED daytime running lights and rear lights, which can be configured via the MMI system and the myAudi app, which also allows you to activate animations Leaving Home and Coming Home. The active light signature, shared with theAudi Q6 e-tronallows you to design the shape and movement of light, with light segments that generate new images every ten milliseconds.

The interior of the new A5

The interior of the new Audi A5 and A5 Avant features a curved display OLED with digital instrumentation from 11.9 inches and infotainment from 14.5 inchesplus an optional 10.9-inch display for the front passenger, derived from the Q6 e-tron. Audi has significantly improved quality, with screen edges and cabin materials of the highest quality.

The interior of the new A5

Features include electric steering wheel adjustment, an electrically dimmable glass roof and an audio system. Bang & Olufsen 3D with speakers in the headrests. Thehead up display is 85% larger than the previous model and can be operated from the steering wheel. The Audi Assistant integrates ChatGPT to answer passengers’ questions.

Cockpit dashboard Front passenger compartment seats A5 Avant cockpit dashboard S5 Avant cockpit dashboard Passenger display dashboard The interior of the new A5

The extended wheelbase offers more space for rear passengers, but boot capacity is limited: the station wagon varies from 476 to 1,424 litersas the sedan passes from 445 to 1,299 literswithout a double bottom due to the 48-volt battery of the MHEV Plus units.

Mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines

The new Audi A5 introduces technology 48 Volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) pluswhich supports the combustion engine to improve its efficiency. The system is focused on the powertrain generator (PTG)a component that combines electric motorpower electronics, cooling system and actuator. This allows a greater electrificationwith emissions reduction of up to 10 g/km and consumption of up to 0.38 litres/100 km for the engine 2.0 TDI 204 HPand higher values ​​for the V6 3.0 TFSI quattro with 367 hp.

The PTG can deliver up to 24 hp and 230 Nm of torque, recovering energy during deceleration and improving the electro-hydraulic braking. In urban or traffic driving conditions, the electric motor can replace or complement the combustion engine, making driving more efficient and smooth.

New Audi A5 Avant on the road

The engine range of the new A5 includes the 2.0 TFSI 150 HPand the 2.0 TFSI 204 HP also available with quattro ultra all-wheel drive. The 2.0 TDI 204 HPwith MHEV plus technology, offers 400 Nm of torque and smooth start/stop management. At the top of the range, the Audi S5 with an engine 3.0-liter V6 TFSI with 367 hpequipped with MHEV plus technology and rear sports differential for improved agility.

New Audi A5 chassis features

The new Audi A5 offers standard suspension with steel springs and optionally sports and S sports suspension with adaptive control shock absorbers, standard on A5 models with the package S-Line and on the S5 models, lowering the car by 20 millimetres.

New Audi S5 Avant rear 3/4

The system Brake Torque Vectoring improves handling by activating when cornering to reduce understeer and increase agility. In S5 models, the Quattro sports differential with torque vectoring comes standard, along with an adjustable all-wheel drive clutch, significantly improving agility over the old Audi A4.

Prices, how much does the new A5 cost

The new Audi A5, A5 Avant, S5 and S5 Avant will be available to order soon, with the market launch scheduled for November 2024. In Germany, the price of the sedan with the 2.0-litre petrol engine with 150 hp starts at 45,200 euroswhile the A5 Avant in the same configuration costs around 1,000 euros more.

New Audi A5 photo

