He Public Treasury celebrates this Tuesday a new letters auction. It is the second of the year, while the first – six and twelve months away – occurred last Tuesday.

Treasury Bills are fixed income securities that do not pay periodic interest and their profitability is calculated as the difference between the acquisition price and the face value or amortization price of the bill.

In the last auction of Treasury Billsthe six-month bills obtained a marginal interest of 2.557%, while in the case of the twelve-month bills the profitability was 2.384%. In total, the organization dependent on the Ministry of Economy managed to place 6,205.19 million euros. Treasury Bills are auctioned in the first two weeks of each month coinciding with a calendar already published.





February 11

March 11

April 22

May 13

June 10 The profitability of Treasury Bills at three and nine months The last auction of three- and nine-month Treasury Bills took place on December 10. The returns offered then are those that serve as a reference now. Regarding the Letters to three monthsa marginal interest was obtained from 2,580%while in the Letters to nine months The reference is a profitability of 2.384%. In its forecast for 2025, the Public Treasury will issue 60,000 million of net debt in 2025, 5,000 million more than last year.

