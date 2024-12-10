The Public Treasury celebrates this Tuesday, December 10, a new auction of Treasury Bills corresponding to three and nine months. This is the last auction of 2024, since the auction scheduled for next December 12, for State bonds and obligations, has not been called.

The previous Treasury Bill auction took place on December 3 and was a six and twelve month auction. On that occasion, the Treasury placed 4,784 million euros offering a marginal interest of 2.585% in six-month bills and 2.228% in the case of twelve-month bills.

It should be noted that Treasury Bills are fixed income securities that do not pay periodic interest and their profitability is calculated as the difference between the acquisition price and the face value or amortization price of the bill.

The auctions are carried out according to a calendar fixed. In the case of six and twelve month loans, it coincides with the week in which the monthly amortization occurs. Those from three and nine months to seven days.









The profitability of Treasury Bills at three and nine months

The Public Treasury On November 12, it placed 1,840.2 million euros in the auction of three- and nine-month bills, within the expected mid-range. It has done so by cutting profitability in both references, according to data published by the Bank of Spain.

In the auction, the agency dependent on the Ministry of Economy placed 997.294 million euros in three month letterswith the marginal profitability in the 2.739%above the previous 3.067%.

For its part, it awarded 842,959 million euros in nine-month bills and with a marginal profitability of 2.699%, below the 2.848% of the last auction.

To invest in Treasury Bills the minimum request is 1,000 euros and higher requests must be multiples of that amount. The Public Treasury’s strategy for 2024 foresees financing needs of 55,000 million euros.