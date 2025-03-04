The treasure celebrates on Tuesday the first auction of the month where, as usual, the Lyrics at six and twelve months.

The Treasury Lyrics are fixed income values ​​that do not pay a periodic interest and their profitability is calculated as the difference between the acquisition price and the nominal value or letter amortization price.

In the last auction of Treasury letters, the three -month letters obtained a marginal interest of 2,445%, while in the case of letters to nine months the profitability was 2,257%. In total, the agency under the Ministry of Economy managed to place 2,550 million euros.

The Calendar of Treasury Letters auction is already defined and, as always, they are held in the first two weeks of the month. These are the next auctions:









April 8

May 6

June 3

July 1

August 5

The profitability of the Treasury letters at six and twelve months

The last auction of Treasury Lyrics at six and twelve months was held on February 4. The profitability obtained then are those that serve as a reference.

The public treasure set the marginal interest of the Six months letters at 2,376%reducing profitability to the lowest level since 2022. in 12 months lyrics marginal profitability of 2,235%.

For this 2025, the public treasure has increased its forecast of financing needs by 5,000 million, from the 55,000 of 2024 to the 60,000. This is due to the need to respond to reconstruction and granting of aid after the Dana that affected Valencia and other Castilian -Romanchegas locations in October.