The iconic Flatiron Building in the American city of New York was auctioned on Tuesday in a second attempt for 161 million dollars (about 150 million euros). After a half-hour bidding war on the steps of a Manhattan courthouse, real estate developer Jeff Gural of GFP Real Estate was able to call himself the owner of the triangular building.

