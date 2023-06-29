The Efteling is suffering from the major power shortage in the province of Brabant. Hundreds of companies that want to install a new power connection have to wait years for approval from power grid operator Enexis. There will therefore not be enough electricity for the newest attraction Danse Macabre and the brand new hotel this winter.
Bart Gotink
Latest update:
06:19
