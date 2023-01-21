Karchaa announced the intensification of attempts by Ukraine to recruit employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Ukraine has stepped up attempts to recruit employees of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), who have signed a contract with the operating company, over the phone, but they do not succumb to provocations. Such information in conversation with TASS Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of the Rosenergoatom concern, revealed.

According to him, new attempts to recruit staff are carried out by phone. “And they impudently say on the phone: “And you record audio, video, and we will allow you to work at a nuclear power plant, but then you will do what we say,” Karchaa said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side continues to threaten employees and their families in parallel, trying to organize sabotage and undermine the psychological state in the team.

Related materials:

Earlier, Renat Karchaa announced the elimination of critical damage to the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye NPP. He also announced the construction of additional protective engineering structures around the dry storage facility for spent nuclear waste.

On January 17, Karchaa said that the Ukrainian military had stopped shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, as they feared serious retaliatory strikes from Russia. He also stated that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has no tools and legal mechanisms that could force Ukraine to stop shelling the station.

Meanwhile, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that an agreement on the ZNPP is not something impossible, since neither side is interested in a nuclear incident. In addition, he lamented that attacks on the ZNPP had become a routine.