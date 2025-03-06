Second attempt for the eighth Starship test, the rocket designed by Elon Musk’s company, Spacex, which seeks with the largest launcher ever built to create a means of transport to Mars.

The idea is that Starship alce the flight this Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. central time in the US (24.30 in Spain), according to confirm on your website. The event will be broadcast from about 40 minutes before takeoff through X, the social platform that Musk bought a few years ago and where he carries out its main communications.

The test is focused on getting the milestones that could not be achieved in the previous test, a test that, although it achieved the recovery of Super Heavy, recorded the explosion of the upper stage, Ship, with the fall of remains over the Turkish and Caicos Islands, an archipela of the Atlantic Ocean. On this occasion we will try to leave a useful load in space (some models with the same weight and size as the Starlink satellites, the constellation of Spacex), as well as carrying out different experiments oriented to the future return ‘of a piece’ of Ship, which for now has not been able to be recovered for a new use (it has always fallen in the Gulf of Mexico or has ended up exploding in the sky in the sky in the sky).

You will try again to return and capture at its base the super heavy rocket, although seeing it again being trapped to the flight by the sticks of its platform will be decided just minutes of the maneuver. “If the order of the flight manager is not sent before the combustion of the return rocket is completed, or if automatic state controls show unacceptable conditions in the Super Heavy rocket or in the tower, the rocket will adopt a predetermined path for soft ametering in the Gulf of America,” they indicate from the company.









Rocket improvements

The previous test already had important improvements in the rocket, such as the front flaps were improved to reduce their exposure to the heat of the reentry, where the rocket experiences temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees; or the propellants have been redesigned to increase the performance of the ship and, with it, the ability to fly in longer missions.

In this test, focused on the return of Ship of one piece -which will complete a return to the earth in an hour and six minutes, if everything goes as planned -, a significant amount of starship tiles have been removed to test the vulnerable areas throughout the vehicle. In addition, different types of thermal tiles have been installed with new materials to observe which is the most resistant in the reentry. “Starship’s re -entry profile is designed to intentionally stress the structural limits of the rear flaps of the upper stage while it is at the point of maximum dynamic input pressure,” says the company, so it is possible that we see flames in the reentry. Finally, several radar sensors will be tested once again in the sticks of the launch and capture tower with the aim of increasing the accuracy when measuring the distances between the sticks and the vehicle that returns.

The Super Heavy rocket, which if everything goes as planned, will return after seven minutes of takeoff, for this flight it has improved plane, which includes a more powerful flight computer, an improved energy and network distribution and integrated smart batteries. The rocket that returns will decrease its supersonic speed, which will cause audible sonic explosions in the area around the landing zone.

«Development tests are, by definition, unpredictable. But if we put the flight hardware on a flight environment as frequently as possible, we can quickly learn and execute design changes while we are looking to put on linehip line as a completely reusable and rapid recovery vehicle, ”they indicate from Spacex.

Because the idea is that this rocket is used several times to transport astronauts first to the moon with the NASA Artemis program and then in future missions to Mars, although Musk has already declared that his intention is to ‘skip’ the part of our satellite to go directly to the red planet. However, you will first have to show that Starship is really ready.