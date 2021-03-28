The team trying to launch the mega container ship Ever given, which has been trapped in the strategic Suez Canal since last Tuesday blocking one of the main arteries for world maritime transport, have failed again this past dawn in their last attempt to unload the gigantic ship, despite the expectations that had been generated the important advances made the day before. A new refloating attempt is scheduled to be made this Sunday around mid-afternoon, local time, for which even more tugs should be available.

Last night’s attempt came after “significant progress” was made for the first time in the aft area of ​​the ship over the course of the last day, including freeing the ship’s rudder from sediment, according to a statement. from the company spokesman Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, in charge of technical matters for the ship. The dredgers had then moved to remove sand and mud from around the port side of the ship’s bow, and it was hoped that a favorable tide would create the right conditions to get the ship right. Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority and in command of the operation, explained during a press conference on Saturday that both the propeller and the rudder were responding for the first time. “The scenario that we unfold [el viernes] it was quite successful. We have seen some positive results. The ship was responding a bit, ”Rabie said.

As rescue work continues, the queue of ships waiting for navigation through the Suez Canal to resume, which has been officially suspended since last Thursday, continues to increase. This Sunday morning the figure already reached 326 anchored boats, after more than 50 ships have arrived in the vicinity of the canal in the last hours, according to the count from Leth Agencies, a service provider for the global maritime industry. Given the possibility that the operation to re-float the Ever given keep taking days or even weeks, numerous shipping companies have already started diverting some of their ships through the route around Africa.

Despite the optimistic messages that both the Suez Canal Authority and the surroundings of the stranded ship are trying to convey, the President of Egypt, Abdelfatá Al Sisi, has already ordered that preparations be made in case it is necessary to release part of the cargo aboard the Ever given should the current strategy continue to fail, as stated insured Rabie this Sunday in a telephone interview with the Egyptian television network Extra News. The head of a company specialized in rescue that has joined the rescue operation had previously considered this possibility. The option of lightening the mega ship, however, is only contemplated in the worst case, since it would take days or even weeks due to its complexity.

For now, the Suez Canal Authority’s bet continues to consist of combining the work of excavators and dredgers, which are responsible for extracting sand from the edges of the canal to create space and remove the bottom on which the bow and nose are stranded. stern in order to facilitate movements that favor the floating of the boat, with that of tugboats, which try to drag the hull to straighten it from the stern and the bow. The timed attempts to refloat the ship, such as those made last night or the one scheduled for this Sunday afternoon, involve the use of tugboats at the site, which are currently 16, according to information from the Suez Canal Authority and the live maps of maritime traffic trackers. When these attempts cease, dredging operations return to work until the next scheduled operation, according to Tom Adams, spokesman for Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, to EL PAÍS. “[De momento] we stick to the current scenario and we will maintain it unless it is not effective enough; [solo] then we will change, “Rabie explained at the press conference on Saturday.