Sthefany came very nervous at the stake of The island of temptations. “I am not prepared,” he said in tears as soon as he arrives. “If you have done something After seeing you in the mirror, It does not deserve anything“His partner told her, Alba, to encourage her.

“I’m Repent not to have told him that he loved him When I could see it, “the Cuban lamented. This thought was removed as soon as he saw the first images of Tadeo dancing, kissing the neck, the corner and even a chest of Mayeli, the tempting.

The young woman got tense and rambled on the behaviors of the Sevillian. “It has no personality,” he said. “Now we will see a kiss with the Chihuahua“He said, even seemed to accept what could happen, but nothing is further from reality.

As soon as Sthefany He saw Tadeo’s passionate kiss with Mayeli In the pool, he got hysterical and He ran in the direction of the beach. “Where is your villa, where is this uncle?!” He shouted while running in the opposite direction to the real location.

When she surrendered, the young woman returned to the bonfire, where He asked Sandra Barneda to know where the town was. “You know I can’t tell you where she is. Get up, please,” Sandra comforted the girl, to which she allowed her to leave the bonfire and return to her villa.