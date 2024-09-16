The new alleged assassination attempt against Donald Trump while the former president was playing golf has once again put the spotlight on the Secret Service, the elite police force charged with protecting American leaders. For the second time in just over two months, an armed person managed to get within shooting distance of the Republican candidate. This time, unlike the first, the agents prevented the alleged attack in time and the suspect was charged on Monday. But President Joe Biden has acknowledged that the institution “needs more help” to be able to fulfill its mission.

A suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested in the incident after a Secret Service agent spotted the barrel of an SKS semi-automatic rifle in the bushes of the hedge surrounding the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Routh appeared in federal court on Monday to be arraigned on two preliminary charges: possession of a firearm despite being prohibited from doing so due to a conviction for crimes, and possession of a firearm with the serial number removed.

Although both charges are relatively minor, they allow authorities to keep Routh in custody while the investigation progresses. Further charges could be brought against the suspect, a 58-year-old construction worker obsessed with the war in Ukraine who alternated between Hawaii and North Carolina.

The incident has raised numerous questions. Investigators have acknowledged that cellphone towers place Routh outside the golf course for nearly 12 hours before he was discovered. How was it possible for someone to get so close and for so long without being detected until almost the last moment? What were the exact plans of the suspect, who fled leaving behind the gun, two backpacks with ceramic plates and a Go-Pro camera in the bushes? Did he know that the former president would be on the golf course at that time, and on one of the holes closest to his hideout? If so, how did he know, since Trump does not disclose his private activities in advance?

At a press conference on Monday, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, where Routh was detained, echoed these questions. “How was it possible that a guy who is not from here could walk to Trump International, find out that the president was playing golf, and approach him with a firearm?” he asked.

In a second briefing in Palm Beach, acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe confirmed that the suspect did not open fire and did not have Trump in his sights. The gun, however, was loaded when police found it.

Police officers protect the federal courthouse where William Routh West has been charged Photo: CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EFE | Video: AP

The FBI has already launched an investigation into the incident, but the Secret Service is also launching its own. On Monday, Rowe was scheduled to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the Republican candidate’s residence, visit the scene of the incident and speak with those who were with the former president at the time.

The circumstances are very different from those of the first attack on the Republican candidate, at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July. Then, a series of coordination errors allowed the attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, to open fire in a shootout that killed one attendee at the political event and wounded Trump in the right ear. The errors forced the resignation of the then director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle.

Praise for the agents

This time, the officers’ actions were all praised. Trump himself posted a message of thanks on his social network, Truth. “To all law enforcement, for the incredible work they did today at Trump International to keep me safe, as the 45th president of the United States and Republican presidential candidate in the elections. The work carried out was absolutely exceptional,” he stressed.

County Sheriff Rick Bradshaw also praised the actions of the officers who, as part of security protocol, had gone ahead of the president on his tour of the golf course and examined the next holes to rule out dangers. When one of them saw the cannon appearing, they fired at least four rounds of ammunition while the suspect fled. “The officer acted very quickly” and prevented the suspect from “getting any shots fired.” “The system worked,” the sheriff insisted.

But at the same time, the incident has highlighted the difficulties the Secret Service is facing in fulfilling its protective mission. In an election year, its agents are struggling to keep up with escorting the president, the four main candidates and their families. At a press conference in Palm Beach on Monday, Rowe acknowledged that the force needs to adjust the way it operates. Among other things, its snipers must be of the same quality as those operating in the elite units of the US armed forces. “We have no alternative,” he said.

At the same time, Rowe recalled that “our agents and our protection methodology,” added to the reinforced measures in the protection of Trump, made it possible to defuse the attempt against the former president.

In separate statements, President Biden and Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris have joined in praising the corps and pledged to work to provide the resources the service needs to fulfill its mission.

Biden reiterated that commitment on Monday, in statements to the media before traveling to Philadelphia to speak at a meeting of historically black colleges. “One thing I want to make clear is that the Secret Service needs more help,” he stressed. Congress, the body responsible for approving federal budgets, must give the green light to more funding for the institution.

“Congress must respond to that need,” Biden said in his remarks at the White House before setting off. The president also expressed his joy that Trump was unharmed. “Thank God he is okay,” he said.