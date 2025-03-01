03/01/2025



Updated at 4:05 p.m.





After a month and a half travel after its takeoff on January 15, the Blue Ghost ship (‘Blue Ghost’, in English), created by the American company Firefly Aerospace, will reach its destination: the moon. This Sunday, March 2, starting at 9.35 am Spanish time, it will try to become the second private ship (after Odysseus, intuitive machines, which has just launched a new probe to the same place, Athena) in Alunizar successfully on our satellite.

It is not a simple task: about 200 lunar missions that have been sent since the spatial era began, there for the 50s, less than half were successful. The percentage is further reduced if the orbiters that fly over the satellite are discarded and only the probes they managed to alunize are taken into account: among the last ‘lunar batacies are Luna 25, a Russian ship that had all the experience of the Soviet Luna program (competitor of the Apolo program and that came to rescue lunar samples), but that still ended in failure; The Israeli Berenheet ship, famous for carrying out hundreds of almost indestructible water bears from which they were speculated that they could stay alive even after the impact; or the Pilgrine private ships, of the American company Astrobotic, and Hakuto-R, of ISPACE.

In spite of everything, the moon remains the new ‘promised land’, especially for NASA, which has a dozen manevored missions under the umbrella of the Artemis program not only to step on it, but also to be highlighted. And you need to wear material there. Therefore, through the initiative of Commercial Lunar Useful Services (CLPS), is investing in projects like Blue Ghost of Firefly to demonstrate their ability to take charge to our satellite.

Objective: Mare Crisium

During his trip, Blue Ghost has already sent several videos flying over the moon a short distance, where you can see the bombarded landscape of our satellite. However, the objective of the ship is previously marked: Mare Crisium, a relatively flat crater to the north of the Sea of ​​Tranquility, where Apollo 11 astronauts 11 stepped on the new world for the first time. Specifically, it is an old impact basin of 563 kilometers in diameter that later filled with lava, creating a dark spot on the moon that is visible from the earth.









After proveing ​​that the ship is capable of carrying out a soft landing in this area, Blue Ghost will be operating on the surface a complete lunar day (which is equivalent to around 14 terrestrial days). Among its tasks is to capture images in high definition of the total eclipse when the Earth blocks to the Sun on the moon horizon. In addition, it will collect information during the lunar sunset of March 16, providing data on how the Levite lunar dust due to solar influences and creates a glow in the lunar horizon, first documented by Eugene cernan in Apollo 17. Once the night arrives on the moon, it will still work a few more hours until finally ends without energy.

The ship is not alone in its adventure: Blue Ghost carries NASA in the interior in its interior. Because Mare Crisium is separated from the large regions connected with dark lava that are west, where most Apollo missions landed. Now it is believed that these vast connected lava plains are structurally and compositionally different from the rest of the moon.

Developed by the Southwest Research Institute (SWRI), the Lunar Magnetotheluric (LMS) probe of NASA will explore the lunar interior at depths of up to 1,127 kilometers, a distance that represents two thirds of the road to the center of the moon. The measurements will shed light on the differentiation and thermal history of our moon, which is an cornerstone to understand the evolution of solid worlds.

The Magnetotheluric method uses natural variations in surface electric and magnetic fields to calculate the ease with which electricity flows in the subsoil materials, which allows to reveal its composition and structure.

“For more than 50 years, scientists have used Magnetotheluric on Earth for a wide variety of purposes, even to find oil, water and geothermal and mineral resources, as well as to understand geological processes such as the growth of the continents,” explains Robert Grimm, Swri scientist, who is the main researcher in charge of LMS. «The LMS instrument will be the first extraterrestrial application of the magnetotheluric».

The LMS is not the only instrument that Porta Blue Ghost. The Heliospheric X -ray image generation instrument of the lunar environment, or Lexi, is another of NASA’s ten useful charges on board. The instrument will track how the magnetosphere is expanded and contracted, as well as other changes caused by the different intensities of the solar wind from the point of view of the moon, providing a unique global view of this activity that can directly interfere with the future colonization of our satellite. In addition, the data thrown could help mitigate the impact of the space climate on satellites and systems on land, such as electrical networks.

If everything goes as planned, Firefly will send two more missions to the moon: the next in 2026, which will aim the dark side of the moon, a place where, so far, only China has managed to pose its technology; And a more ambitious with greater burden in 2028 to Gruithuisen domes, strange geological formations that have been disconcerating scientists for more than a century for their rare composition.