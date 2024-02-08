At least seven security officers were killed and nine other people, including civilians, were injured this Thursday (8) in three different attacks, allegedly committed by insurgents, as the country holds general elections.

“Four police officers were killed and two others were injured when insurgents attacked a police van in Kulachi area” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he told EFE Agency officer Asfand Yar, from the police headquarters in Peshawar, the provincial capital.

In a second incident in Tank district, also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a security officer was killed, while a civilian and another officer were injured, following an attack on security forces near a polling college, Yar added.

In another incident, the latter in the province of Balochistan, two police officers were killed and five others were injured in an explosion in the Khanran district, Abdul Kaleem, Quetta police officer, confirmed to EFE.

The attacks occurred as the country holds general elections, the announcement of which has led to an increase in armed attacks in the country against election offices and candidates, especially in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. For now, no armed group has claimed responsibility for the new attacks.

In the two provinces, three attacks were recorded this Wednesday (7) against candidates and offices of political leaders, which left at least 26 dead and 54 injured.

The jihadist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for two of them, the most lethal, recorded in Balochistan.

The increase in violence, combined with the fact that more than half of the electoral colleges have been classified as “sensitive” to attacks, today led the country's authorities to cut off internet services as a security measure.

Furthermore, they decided to close the borders with neighboring Iran and Afghanistan, territories that are especially hostile due to the presence of armed groups and terrorists.

The more than 180 million Pakistanis called for these elections will elect the 266 representatives of the National Assembly (Lower House), in addition to the representatives of the provincial chambers, and thus the faces of the government for the next five years. (With EFE Agency)