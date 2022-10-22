AB Saturday, October 22, 2022, 7:50 p.m.



Russia has intensified its bombing campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure this Saturday with a “massive attack”, according to the description of the president, Volodímir Zelenski. The missile launch hit different regions in the west and south of the country, including the capital, kyiv, and left 1.5 million Ukrainians without a stable power supply, according to government information. Meanwhile, the advances of the Ukrainian forces have forced the pro-Russian authorities in the city of Kherson to urge the civilian population to evacuate the city of Kherson “immediately”. The region of the same name was occupied by the Russians from the beginning of the invasion and annexed in September by Moscow.

This counteroffensive by Ukraine has led Russia to review its strategy, which in recent weeks has focused on destroying the invaded country’s electricity and water supply facilities. “These are vile attacks against critical objects. Typical terrorist tactics,” Zelensky denounced on social media.

migratory ‘tsunami’



The latest bombardments reached various points, from the Volhynia region, located in the northwest, to the southern Zaporizhia. “Air defense has gone into action. Stay in the shelters », warned the mayor of Lviv, a message very similar to the one issued by his counterpart in kyiv, who urged the population to take shelter in their homes or find a safe place.

Zelensky’s top adviser, Mikhailo Podoliak, warned that Russia is trying to provoke a new refugee crisis in Europe by driving Ukrainians out of their homes with the coming of winter. “Whether or not Vladimir Putin will be able to implement his plan will depend on the leaders of European capitals,” he declared via Twitter. “If there is no electricity or water, a new migratory ‘tsunami’ can be triggered,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chmygal insisted in an interview along the same lines. “People could freeze to death. That could lead to a planned humanitarian catastrophe the like of which has not been seen since World War II.”

According to the energy operator Ukrenergo, “the scale of the damage” caused by this Saturday’s bombing “is comparable to or perhaps exceeds the consequences of the attacks on October 10-12”, when Russia responded harshly to the explosion of the bridge that connects Crimea with Ukrainian territory.

Now Moscow is also suffering on the Kherson front. Faced with the advance of the kyiv Army, thousands of citizens have been leaving the city through the Dnieper River since the beginning of the week. But yesterday was the first time that the pro-Russian authorities called for an evacuation. “All civilians must immediately leave the city,” they warned through Telegram. They justified the call “in a growing danger of massive bombing.”

Retaking Kherson, which fell to the Russians in late February in the first days of the invasion, would be a major success for the Ukrainian troops. Unseen since World War II, the Russians have had to resort to the age-old tactic of building a temporary bridge of pontoons or barges linked together to get people across the Dnieper.