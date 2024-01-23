Explosions occurred in Kyiv and Kharkov after an air raid warning

The Russian army launched a new missile attack on military targets in Ukraine, explosions occurred in Kyiv, Kharkov and other cities.

In the morning, several explosions were heard in Kyiv and the region. This confirmed Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaliy Klitschko. He reported burning cars and urged citizens to stay in shelters. In the Pechersky district of the city, he added, damaged non-residential building. Later in the military administration of Kyiv clarifiedthat Russia first launched Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers – these missiles came in two waves. While they were in Kyiv airspace, ground-launched ballistic missiles were launched.

The head of the Kharkov administration Oleg Sinegubov, in turn, toldthat at about 04:00 (05:00 Moscow time) and 07:20 (08:20 Moscow time) the Russian Armed Forces launched several attacks on the Kyiv and Saltovsky districts of Kharkov – previously, with X-22 missiles. In some areas of Kharkov the power went out. In addition, as a result of a missile strike caught fire gas pipeline, the Strana publication clarifies, publishing a video of the fire.

Kh-22 rocket. Photo: Pavel Adzhigildaev / Wikimedia

Ukrainian monitoring channels also wrote about the missile threat and explosions in Pavlograd, Dnepropetrovsk and Sumy regions. Throughout Ukraine there was announced air raid alert, the operation of air defense systems was reported.

Ukraine admitted powerlessness in the face of the Russian X-22 missile

Speaker of the Air Force (Air Force) of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat confirmed that since the beginning of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of the Republic have not been able to shoot down a single one of them. He explained that the supersonic long-range air-launched anti-ship cruise missile “flies at a speed of 4 thousand kilometers per hour, it approaches the target most often along a ballistic trajectory, so special means are needed to intercept it.”

Previously, Ignat also spoke about the difficulties in defeating Russian missiles that are capable of maneuvering in flight. According to him, Ukrainian air defense is often confused by attack drones circling in the sky.

The United States pointed out the weak point of the Ukrainian air defense system

As Forbes military columnist David Ax wrote, Ukrainian air defense systems cannot reach Russian Tu-22M3 bombers, which are equipped with X22/32 missiles. He pointed out that Ukraine has one anti-aircraft missile system, which in theory could hit Russian missile carriers. The expert noted that he was referring to the Soviet S-200 complex, however, it is not always able to reach the Russian Tu-22M3.

At the same time, retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk shared that the main problem of the air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is its unsystematic nature and the low level of protection of Western air defense systems supplied to Kyiv. “The system is not closed, and it does not provide cover in the event of our air attack,” the expert believes.