The US military installations near the Baghdad airport in Iraq and an air base in the west of the country that houses the US military were again targeted, this time with a rocket and two drones. So far, no victims have been reported and only some material damage.

Attacks against military targets with the presence of US troops or contractors in Iraq have become common since the death in Baghdad in early 2020 of General Qassem Soleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, who was killed in a US bombing, who killed him. considered a dangerous person with terrorist ties.

The United States Army, together with the Iraqi, reported the first attack this Sunday, June 6, 2021, after the launch at 12:30 local time, of a rocket against the Diplomatic Support Center in Baghdad, located at the airport. from the Iraqi capital and where troops and personnel from other US agencies are housed.

US Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the international coalition fighting the Islamic State terrorist group in Iraq and Syria, reported on his Twitter account that the rocket “hit near the Diplomatic Support Center in Baghdad and caused no casualties. no damage. “

Initial report: At approx 0015 local time, the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC) was attacked by one rocket round. The rocket impacted near the BDSC and caused no injuries or damage. The attack is under investigation. For more information see @IraqiSpoxMOD or @SecMedCell – OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) June 5, 2021



The second attack targeted the Ain al Asad air base, which has the presence of the United States military and contractors, and which had already suffered three other attacks in recent weeks. On this occasion, two explosives-laden drones were shot down by the base’s air defense system.

The Ain al Asad base, located about 180 kilometers northwest of Baghdad, is the only facility that still houses some 3,500 international coalition personnel and some 2,500 are from the United States.

For their part, Iraqi security forces found a timed rocket launcher in a rural area in western Baghdad that would have been used for the attack.

Constant attacks on US targets

Although these attacks are not usually claimed by any extremist group, Washington attributes them to pro-Iran Iraqi groups.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been at least 39 attacks on US targets by these groups, which are pushing in this way to get the Americans out of Iraq.

For senior Army commanders, both from Iraq and the United States and foreign diplomats in Iraq, these attacks serve as a “distraction” in the fight against the jihadist group Islamic State, which maintains clandestine cells in the mountainous and desert areas of the country.

These attacks have been focused on the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi bases that host Americans or the two international airports of Baghdad and Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan. Also against the Iraqi logistical convoys supplying the troops.

With Efe and Reuters.