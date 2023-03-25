Nfter the killing of a US citizen by a drone attack in Syria, media reports said there was another attack on a US base in the north-east of the country.

A number of rockets were fired southeast of the city of Deir ez-Zor, but nothing is known about US victims, the broadcaster CBS reported on Friday evening (local time), citing unnamed US officials. Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder did not confirm the new attacks in an interview with CNN when asked. You will be informed as soon as you have more information.

The US military had attacked targets of allies of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards after the killing. According to the Pentagon, the target was facilities of groups “that are in contact with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards”. According to human rights activists on Friday, at least eleven fighters from a militia allied with Iran were killed.

President Joe Biden has said he will not seek conflict with Iran. “But be prepared that we will act forcefully to protect our people,” Biden said at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Friday. That is exactly what the US has now made clear. “We will continue our efforts to combat terrorist threats in the region,” Biden said.