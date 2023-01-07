Saturday, January 7, 2023
New attack on the Deportes Quindío team, in Armenia

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Attack on the Deportes Quindío bus

Attack on the Deportes Quindío bus

Photo:

Twitter: @nossadeportes

Attack on the Deportes Quindío bus

The Cuyabro team will play again this year in the second division of Colombian soccer.

Sports Quindío last year they lost the chance to be promoted twice and, despite having a good campaign in numbers, they will have to play one more year in the second division of Colombian soccer.

In the last game of last year, when the promotion played against Atlético Huila at home, the game was suspended due to the invasion of local fans, when Quindío won 1-0 in replacement time. He needed one more goal to force a tiebreaker from the penalty spot.

This weekend there were new incidents carried out by the Quindío barra brava. On Friday, fans descended on the club’s administrative headquarters, where they wrote messages on the walls against the team’s top shareholder, Hernando Angel.

The problem continued on Saturday morning, when the bus that was transporting the team to training was stoned in the Las Acacias sector.

After the new failure in their attempt to promote, seven players presented a letter of resignation from Quindío: the midfielder Sebastián Ayala, the central defender Breiner Paz, the midfielder Mateo Trejos, the central defender Jesús Figueroa, the midfielder Jairo Borrero, the striker Santiago Gómez and the goalkeeper Mathias Cubero.

The club announced the arrival of goalkeepers Pablo Mina and Esteban Ruiz, right-back Jorge Posada, Paraguayan striker Marcelo Villamayor and midfielder Jesús Marimón.

SPORTS

Recommended

