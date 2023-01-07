New attack on the Deportes Quindío team, in Armenia

Sports Quindío last year they lost the chance to be promoted twice and, despite having a good campaign in numbers, they will have to play one more year in the second division of Colombian soccer.

In the last game of last year, when the promotion played against Atlético Huila at home, the game was suspended due to the invasion of local fans, when Quindío won 1-0 in replacement time. He needed one more goal to force a tiebreaker from the penalty spot.

The confrontation between Deportes Quindío and Atlético Huila ended very badly, at the Centenario de Armenia stadium, for the second leg of the promotion play-off. The game was finished at 90′ due to lack of guarantees and the sad outcome for the locals. pic.twitter.com/WKp5swdcFa — M.Alejandro Rodríguez ⭐⭐⭐ (@donalhejor) November 30, 2022

This weekend there were new incidents carried out by the Quindío barra brava. On Friday, fans descended on the club’s administrative headquarters, where they wrote messages on the walls against the team’s top shareholder, Hernando Angel.

The problem continued on Saturday morning, when the bus that was transporting the team to training was stoned in the Las Acacias sector.

🖲URGENT🖲 Acts of vandalism at the Centennial and the bus #SportsQuindío. Individuals on motorcycles arrived at the stadium yesterday, broke windows and wrote threatening messages. In the morning, through Las Acacias, they threw stones at the bus that was transporting the team to training. pic.twitter.com/B1RDf8kLlk — Andrés Nossa® (@nossadeportes) January 7, 2023

After the new failure in their attempt to promote, seven players presented a letter of resignation from Quindío: the midfielder Sebastián Ayala, the central defender Breiner Paz, the midfielder Mateo Trejos, the central defender Jesús Figueroa, the midfielder Jairo Borrero, the striker Santiago Gómez and the goalkeeper Mathias Cubero.

The club announced the arrival of goalkeepers Pablo Mina and Esteban Ruiz, right-back Jorge Posada, Paraguayan striker Marcelo Villamayor and midfielder Jesús Marimón.

