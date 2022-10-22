Just twenty-four hours after the professionals of some thirty health centers protested against the attacks suffered in recent days by patients and demanded measures, history repeats itself. The attack took place on Friday night, when a visibly nervous patient, according to eyewitnesses, rebuked and hit a doctor from the Cehegín Emergency Department. However, and according to the information provided by the Ministry of Health, the doctor is not hospitalized nor has the injury been serious.

It is one more of the numerous aggressions that health workers in the Region of Murcia have suffered so far this year. The latest mobilization came after a Fortuna doctor received a brutal beating last week at the hands of a patient’s companions. Last month, professionals from the Calasparra health center also mobilized because “what was a very specific phenomenon has become a tonic.”

In order to prevent and raise awareness about attacks on toilets, the Ministry has launched a campaign under the name ‘Take care of me too’, and although all the efforts are few given the panorama and the growing social tension, remember that it has been working for more of fifteen years to reduce cases of violence in public health centers in order to guarantee the safety of professionals and patients.

To this end, it has provided a security and surveillance service and cameras to the centers with the highest rate of conflict. In addition, all Primary Care consultations, clinics and mental health centers have the so-called ‘anti-panic button’. Likewise, the SMS protocol establishes legal assistance to the victims of aggression and collaboration with the security forces.