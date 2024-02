Israeli security forces and emergency services at the scene of the shooting attack near Ma'ale Adumim in the West Bank | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

A 20-year-old Israeli man was killed and 11 others were injured in a terrorist attack carried out by three Palestinian gunmen near a checkpoint between Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ma'ale Adumim. The crime took place on Thursday morning (22), according to police sources and doctors who treated the victims.

According to authorities, the trio opened fire with automatic weapons on Israelis waiting in a traffic jam as they headed towards Jerusalem along the Route 1 highway, a few hundred meters before the az-Za'ayyem checkpoint, near the city. of the same name in the West Bank.

The police, who did not provide the name of the fatal victim, reported that a 23-year-old pregnant woman was rescued in serious condition and four others were in moderate condition, including a 30-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, a man 51 years old and a 52 year old woman.

Five other people were treated for minor injuries and panic attacks due to the incident. All victims were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem.

According to the head of the trauma department at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Alon Schwartz, the pregnant woman was undergoing “significant surgery.”

Two of the gunmen were shot dead by security forces and armed civilians at the scene. The third shooter fled but was detained a short time later after police searched the area, authorities said.

The criminals, identified as residents of the Belém region, were armed with rifles, improvised submachine guns and a grenade.