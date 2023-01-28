A 13-year-old Palestinian opened fire and wounded two men on Saturday in East Jerusalem, a day after seven people were killed in a shootout carried out by another Palestinian outside a synagogue in the same location, one of the worst attacks in Israel in recent years. last years.

The attacks mark an escalation of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, despite calls for calm.

This Saturday’s incident took place in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan, outside the wall that demarcates the Old City, in East Jerusalem, an area annexed by Israel.

The Magen David Adom emergency service (MDA, the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross) said the victims were a father and son, aged 47 and 23, who were shot “in the upper part of the body”.

The assailant was “wounded and neutralized” by security forces and identified as a “13-year-old resident of East Jerusalem”, police said.

A few hours earlier, police announced 42 arrests in connection with Friday’s attack on a synagogue, in which a 21-year-old Palestinian man opened fire on people gathered outside the temple on Shabbat.

The massacre took place on the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust.

The attack – condemned by the UN, the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Arab countries such as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates – took place a few hours after an Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, in response to rocket launches from of Palestinian territory.

Several people chanted “death to Arabs” during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the attacked synagogue on Friday night.

Some Palestinians celebrated the attack in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

– Dozens arrested –

The author of the attack on the synagogue was killed by the police after a quick chase.

There are no indications that the gunman was involved in militant activities or that he was a member of an established Palestinian armed group.

“Police detained 42 suspects for questioning, including some members of the terrorist’s family,” the security force announced.

“The police will carefully examine the link between the arrested suspects and the terrorist who carried out the attack, as well as their knowledge of the action or involvement,” adds a statement.

In another note, the police say that after the attack they entered a state of “high alert”.

Israel annexed the East Jerusalem area after the Six Day War in 1967. Palestinians consider this territory the capital of the state they aspire to establish.

Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai called the synagogue massacre “one of the worst attacks” in recent years.

– Escalation of violence –

On Thursday, nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

The raid, which Israel described as an “anti-terrorist” operation, was one of the deadliest actions by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since the second Intifada, the Palestinian uprising from 2000 to 2005.

Israel claimed that the targets of the operation were Islamic Jihad fighters.

The Hamas group, which governs the Gaza Strip, and Islamic Jihad have vowed reprisals and on Friday launched rockets into Israeli territory.

Many projectiles were shot down by Israel’s anti-aircraft defenses, but the army responded with bombing raids on Gaza.

The US government announced that the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, will travel next week to Israel and the Palestinian Territories to encourage the “end of the cycle of violence”.

A State Department spokesman confirmed the visit on Friday, noting that Blinken will discuss “necessary steps to reduce tensions.”