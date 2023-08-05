Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Another Russian tanker has been damaged in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov. © -/AP/dpa

Ukraine launches new attack near Crimean bridge. Several explosions can be heard. A Russian tanker is damaged.

Kerch – Ukraine is stepping up its attacks near the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. On the night of Saturday (August 5), another Russian tanker is said to have been damaged in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov. It was probably a drone attack. Ukrainian media reported three explosions near the Crimean bridge. The bridge should therefore be completely darkened and closed to traffic.

A representative of the Russian occupation administration in Crimea spoke on Telegram of an “active dangerous situation” in the Ukraine war. Russian state media reported that a rescue team had moved towards a tanker. An alleged Russian radio message to the ships in the Kerch Strait was also published on the Internet. It calls on all ships to be more vigilant in the event of an attack by air and sea drones.

Ukraine attacks tanker: engine room probably flooded

The engine room of the tanker was damaged, but the crew of the ship is safe, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the coordination center for sea rescue in Novorossiysk. In an alleged radio call from the hit tanker published online, one of the crew members explains that the engine room is flooded and the ship is said to be immobilized.

It is the Russian tanker “SIG”. The attack caused a hole in the engine room of the ship in the Black Sea, the Russian Sea and River Transport Agency said. It is near the starboard waterline. There were no injuries. This information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine keeps attacking Russian naval vessels

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has previously warned that from July 21, 2023, all ships calling at Black Sea ports of the Russian Federation and Ukrainian ports temporarily occupied by Russia will be considered military targets by Ukraine. Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian naval ships and also the Crimean Bridge. Only on Friday (August 4) Ukraine had a successful one Attack on the Russian landing ship Olenegorski gornjak (Olenegorsk miner) reported in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. (dpa/cs)