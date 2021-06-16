Dominic Cummings, who was Boris Johnson’s top aide during his first year and a half as British Prime Minister, has launched a new attack on government stability, posting that Johnson told him in a WhatsApp message that the Health Minister , Matt Hancock, was “a total fucking worthless.” He also claims that Johnson will leave politics to earn more money in less than five years.

The flexibility of the English language makes it unclear from the message posted by Cummings that the prime minister was referring to Hancock. The conversation is from March 27, 2020. The Government had changed its perspective and was no longer pursuing group immunity through a mitigation strategy. He has also opted for the confinements and the suppression of the virus.

Cummings writes to Johnson at noon: “The United States has gone from 2,000 tests two weeks ago to 27,000 last, and to 100,000 this Wednesday. This is what we said we would do, but we are stuck between 5,000 and 7,000. And MH (acronym for Hancock) is “skeptical” that we will hit 10,000 on Tuesday, even though he said it would “definitely” happen on Tuesday. ”

And he adds: “This means that thousands of employees of the National Health Service will not be working in these critical three weeks, … In addition to what I have said before about tests as an essential part of our getaway plan.” Boris Johnson replied, “Totally fucking hopeless.” If instead of “hopeless” he had written “useless,” it would be clear that he was referring to Hancock. But with ‘hopeless’ it could refer to the situation created by the failure in the take-off of the tests and not to its alleged perpetrator.

Rematch



Johnson’s ex-guru’s writing is abrupt and narcissistic. He foresees the future, recruits former heads of military action commandos in enemy territory and offers them to his colleagues in the prime minister’s office for role, asks Johnson’s team to focus like a “laser focus” on increasing testing or that “those brains capable of reducing days” are recruited into the government’s plans. The abundance of tech jargon set phrases often disguises the vagueness of the content, and is a waste of time.

Since his appearance in May before a committee of Parliament that produces a report on the management of the pandemic, Cummings has been reproached for not sending the committee evidence of his accusations, as he had promised. The slightest thing he threw at Hancock was utter incompetence. The most serious, lying to Johnson and his ministers, causing disruption in the government’s action.

The exguru seems to have decided to disclose his evidence on his blog. The first WhatsApp message would prove Hancock’s discredit in the tragic days of spring 2020, but it is not irrefutable. He publishes another message, four days earlier, on March 23, in which he tells Minister Hancock: “You said at 9.15 (meeting of the coordination group in Downing Street) that the matter of the tests is in the Treasury, but Doing says that he has not received any request for Health. Can you clarify this with super urgency. Thanks”.

The British government’s appalling management of the pandemic in the early months may hold scientific advisers and former executives accountable, but Johnson’s failure to protect nursing homes and the most vulnerable is serious. It has Hancock at its center. Cummings excuses the brutality and revenge of his attacks in that the prime minister has decided to postpone the start of an official investigation until 2022.