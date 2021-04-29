After requesting the sworn statements of 16 prosecutors who investigated Kirchnerist corruption, the deputy of the Frente de Todos, Rodolfo Tailhade, announced this Thursday at the meeting of the bicameral of the Public Prosecutor’s Office that will seek to investigate the attorney Eduardo Casal by enrichment.

For the opposition, it is another “harassment” operation against the official that the ruling party wants to remove from the Procuratorate.

“In 2016 he had 3 properties and today he has 11. He justifies several of those properties in inheritances but there is a lot of difference between his life before he became a solicitor during the government of Mauricio Macri,” said Tailhade and referred to the money in his bank account .

Then he delved into the dollar funds. “He went from having $ 135,000 in 2016 to $ 440,000. That is to say that in 40 years in the judicial function he accumulated $ 135,000 and in three years as a prosecutor he brought them to $ 440,000. It’s hard to justify with your income“

He also indicated that he has shares in 15 companies and that “he should have excused himself from intervening in lawsuits where some of these companies appear,” such as Edenor.

Faced with this, Tailhade raised the possibility of summoning him to the Bicameral for explanations. “Casal can come to this bicameral and respond,” he proposed.

“Throwing cloaks of suspicion on the honor of a person seems to me something terrible. This is turning into an execution court. If there is a crime, they go to Justice accordingly“, said the legislator of the PRO, Jorge Enríquez.

“You have to study and see exactly what each number of an affidavit is about before making such accusations like the one that has just been made, if any of these accusations you have just made has proof, I will be the first to support it” added radical Silvia Elías de Pérez.

During the rest of the meeting, the Frente de Todos continued targeting Casal. Santa Fe Senator María de los Angeles Sacnún asked if she had not incurred in “breach of the duties of a public official” by “reprimanding” the prosecutors who met with Minister Martín Soria outside of an institution meeting.

They also sent him a letter for explanations on the alleged incompatibility in office of the president of the Prosecution Court of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Adriana Donato, whom Kirchnerism also seeks to remove.

They indicate “incompatibility” for position as secretary of advisers of the Attorney General of the City of Juan Bautista Mahiques.