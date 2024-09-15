Astro Bot Trailer With International Press Recognition It obviously represents the synthesis of an extraordinary success, if we consider that the game developed by Team Asobi has been one of the best received in recent years.
The quotes reflect this great enthusiasm with meaningful phrases, which speak of “a contender for the title of Game of the Year”, of “a series destined to be much loved” and of an experience capable of giving “hours of pure joy”. In short, the concept is certainly clear.
The press has called it a masterpiece, one of the best platformers of the last ten years and a “wonderful celebration of PlayStation history”, while the final sequences of the trailer highlight the very high grades which Astro Bot took home, with a spectacular string of 10/10s.
And the launch went well too.
While it’s true that Astro Bot is the game with the highest average score of all of 2024 on Metacritic, there was a bit of concern regarding how the public was receiving the new PlayStation exclusive, because the initial data on physical sales were not exciting.
It seems instead that, once the digital numbers are added, the situation has improved significantlyand in fact Astro Bot sold well at launch in the UK, better than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and other successful platformers, such as Sonic Frontiers and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.
Moreover, as underlined by analysts, Team Asobi’s game is one of those products that they also sell, above all, in the long termand is therefore likely to do very well.
#Astro #Bot #Trailer #Brings #Press #Acknowledgements
Leave a Reply