Astro Bot Trailer With International Press Recognition It obviously represents the synthesis of an extraordinary success, if we consider that the game developed by Team Asobi has been one of the best received in recent years.

The quotes reflect this great enthusiasm with meaningful phrases, which speak of “a contender for the title of Game of the Year”, of “a series destined to be much loved” and of an experience capable of giving “hours of pure joy”. In short, the concept is certainly clear.

The press has called it a masterpiece, one of the best platformers of the last ten years and a “wonderful celebration of PlayStation history”, while the final sequences of the trailer highlight the very high grades which Astro Bot took home, with a spectacular string of 10/10s.