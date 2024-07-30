PlayStation is at a critical point, as it doesn’t have many releases on the horizon other than Marvel’s Wolverinefrom which many details have been leaked including videos in which a pre alpha of this new action game in the universe of Spider-Man. However, it’s not all negative, as there is an AA on the way that promises a lot, Astro Botand recently more material from this 3D platformer has been shared.

Recently, a new gameplay has been released in which you can see the skills and the type of obstacles that will come in this development of Team Asobi.

You can see it here:

Here is the character description:

Astro Bot is an iconic PlayStation character created by Japan Studio, specifically the Asobi Team. Astro Bot debuted as part of the game “The Playroom,” an augmented reality app for the PlayStation 4. However, the character gained wider recognition with the release of “Astro Bot Rescue Mission” for PlayStation VR in 2018 and “Astro’s Playroom” in 2020 for the PlayStation 5. He has been well received by critics and gamers alike due to his charisma, charming design, and the quality of the games he appears in. Astro Bot games stand out for their innovation and for being an excellent showcase of the technical capabilities of PlayStation consoles, especially in the area of ​​virtual reality and the new generation of consoles.

Remember that the game will be released on September 6th for PS5 only.

Author’s note: This will be one of those games that platform fans will surely not want to miss. However, some may complain that it is not a typical Sony AAA.