The rear wing of the AMR22 introduced in Budapest, the latest update developed by Aston Martin, is already being discussed. The new rear wing of the British car is in fact the son of a shrewd interpretation of the technical regulation, which while on the one hand arouses genuine engineering admiration for the originality of the solution, on the other it raises doubts about the exploitation of a gray area of ​​the regulation. The peculiar wing of the team led by Mike Krack it could therefore soon be recovered from competition or be stemmed by an intervention by the Federation in the medium term.

One of the aims set by the FIA ​​and Formula 1 for the 2022 technical regulations was the containment of the dirty wake of the single-seaters, in order to reduce the aerodynamic disturbance for the chasing car and favor close fights. Among the numerous measures adopted is the abolition of the raised endplates for the rear wing, the external vertical strips that on the previous generation of cars extended up to the flaps, but which in the current technical cycle are delimited above directly by the main profile. To achieve the intent, the technical regulation prescribes a rather large minimum radius of connection between the endplate and the profile, thus delineating a continuous transition. In the standard configuration, the rear wings 2022 are therefore devoid of the upper external flaps, at the edges of which previously vortices were generated that dirty the wake in the rear.

Aston Martin, however, managed to replicate the upper extension of the endplate while respecting the minimum connecting radii required by the regulation. In fact, it is noted how the external vertical strip of the AMR22 extends upwards, but present a curvilinear contour precisely to guarantee a geometry that respects the minimum fillets. In doing so, the flows in the upper part of the aileron are contained by the endplate instead of “spilling” outwards, stimulating the increase in pressure along the upper surface of the flap which is the basis for the generation of aerodynamic load.

Aston Martin’s solution therefore appears decidedly innovative and could quickly be taken up by rival teams. However, if the Federation considers such a configuration as a potential source of dirty air for the wake, going against the spirit of the regulation, it cannot be excluded that starting from 2023 the legislation may be rewritten to ban the endplate of the AMR22. Although the single solution is not enough to make a difference, as indeed no component in Formula 1, it is still the umpteenth controversy on the interpretation of the technical regulations, discussions that are at the basis of the history of the world champion Circus.