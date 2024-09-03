.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

The new one Aston Martin Vanquishproduced in no more than 1,000 units per year (300 for Europe) and with a starting price of 400 thousand Euro, is the new front-engined supercar of the British house. With an engine V12 with 835 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque, surpasses the previous model DBSmaintaining a purist approach: no electrification and limited technology to enhance driving pleasure, with rear-wheel drive and front engine.

Aston Martin Vanquish Features

The new 2024 Aston Martin Vanquish continues the V12 engine tradition with the most powerful ever produced by the brand: 835 HP and 1,000 Nm of torque. This V12 achieves a specific power of 160 HP/litrealmost double compared to the first concept in 1999. The engine has in fact been profoundly renewed with a reinforced cylinder block, new cylinder heads, and high-flow fuel injectors. In addition, the new low inertia turbochargers offer faster response and greater efficiency.

Aston Martin Vanquish

The Vanquish also introduces the Boost Reservewhich increases the boost pressure to ensure immediate acceleration, particularly useful in overtaking maneuvers. This technology balances the intake pressure and the management of the turbocharger, optimizing power available at any time.

In terms of transmission, the Vanquish is equipped for the first time with a electronic limited slip differential (e-diff) combined with the ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. This e-diff, integrated with the electronic stability program (ESP), allows you to go from full opening to total locking in just 135 milliseconds, improving the traction and agility of the car in all driving conditions. The ESP also helps make the car more responsive in tight corners and stable in fast corners.

Aston Martin Vanquish front 3/4 Vanquish rear 3/4 Side Vanquish Vanquish front Vanquish rear Front passenger compartment seats Cockpit dashboard Rear row passenger compartment space Center console controls Aston Martin Vanquish

The Vanquish’s top speed is 345 km/hthanks to an optimised final drive ratio (FDR) of 2.93:1, which improves shift speed and interaction with the driver. Furthermore, the collaboration with valves, technical partner of the Formula 1 team, has allowed to improve the engine performance thanks to a new high performance lubricant and a larger oil cooler, which maintains optimum operating temperature.

Trim features

The new Aston Martin comes with the following as standard: carbon ceramic brakes with 410 mm discs at the front and 360 mm at the rear, combined with tyres Pirelli P Zero on 21” wheels. It measures 4.85 metres in length, 2.04 metres in width and 1.29 metres in height, retaining the DBS setup but with a wheelbase extended by 8 cm to 2.88 metres to improve stability. Aluminum chassis It has been stiffened to improve dynamic balance and ensure a more direct feeling between driver and machine.

21″ wheels

The suspension fixing points are stiffer and equipped with Bilstein DTX adaptive shock absorberswhich offer progressive damping adaptable to different driving modes, from the more touring to the sporty ones. Furthermore, the electronic steering It has been recalibrated for a sporty feel and varies according to the driving mode selected (the most aggressive are Sport and Sport+), thus optimising the response and control of the vehicle.

The new Aston Martin Vanquish combines a elegant design and contemporary with a sculpted body and flowing lines that express power and speed. The 80 mm longer wheelbase emphasizes the elegance of the bonnet, while the wide body and the drop shape enhance the dynamism. The motorsport-inspired details, such as the vents on the bonnet to cool the V12 engine and the Kamm tail to reduce aerodynamic drag, they show the influence of Aston Martin’s historic racing cars.

The Vanquish is equipped with a Panoramic glass roof full-length, a first for Aston Martin’s V12s, offering a sense of freedom without the need for a curtain. Other distinctive elements include the distinctive side skirt finished in bright chromeflush door handles and frameless rearview mirrors, all designed to improve aerodynamics and aesthetics.

Aston Martin Vanquish rear 3/4

The rear of the car is dominated by broad haunches and a Kamm tail with a Integrated spoiler to ensure perfect aerodynamic balance. The full-width diffuser and the stainless steel exhaust system, with the option of an optional titanium system, improve stability and deliver a distinctive V12 roar. The Rear “Shield”which bears the Aston Martin brand, is framed by innovative LED light bladesmaking the Vanquish instantly recognisable in any light conditions.

Interior, the cockpit of the new Aston Martin

The interior of the Aston Martin Vanquish is precision-crafted to deliver a luxurious and engaging driving experience for two. The centre console has been lowered to enhance the sense of space and luxurywith high-quality materials that enhance the design. The interior combines advanced technology and tactile surfaces, with intuitive controls positioned for ease of use while driving.

The Vanquish features a state-of-the-art infotainment system, with a 10.25″ customizable digital display and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. Integration with the‘Aston Martin app allows you to interact with the car via mobile devices, offering advanced features such as navigation and remote control.

Cockpit dashboard

THE Sport Plus seats as standard and optionally those Carbon Fiber Performance offer comfort and a sporty driving position, while details such as quilting reflect the focus on luxury and personalisation. In addition, Vanquish offers endless possibilities for personalisation through the “Q by Aston Martin”.

Price, how much does the new Vanquish cost

Aston Martin has not yet revealed pricing for the new Vanquish, but it is estimated that it will cost between 250,000 and 300,000 euros. Production is limited to only 1,000 specimenswith first deliveries expected in October 2024.

Aston Martin Vanquish Photo

