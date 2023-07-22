Not even 48 hours have passed since the meeting that the Santa Eulalia Merchants Association held with the Councilor for Citizen Security and Emergencies, Fulgencio Perona, and a store in this central neighborhood of the capital has already suffered a new assault. It is the Pan Moreno bakery and pastry shop, located on San Antonio street, in front of Pintor José María Falgas square. It was around 3:30 in the morning this Saturday when an individual sneaked into the premises after breaking one of the establishment’s windows. Quickly, he went to the payment machine, which he forced with the intention of taking its contents, according to the vice president of the association, Francisco Guerao.

Fortunately, given the great noise generated by the assault, it was possible to quickly call the Police, who went to the premises and managed to catch the assailant, who even had to attend to the ambulance toilets. This is the third time since the pandemic that this place has been visited by thieves. The same number of times the La Isla cafeteria in Plaza Santa Eulalia has been robbed, the last time two weeks ago and there are few businesses in the neighborhood that have not had a problem of this type in the last three years.

For this reason, the merchants insist on demanding that the Consistory expedite the procedures and actions and improve security in the so-called ‘artists’ neighborhood’, especially in a period, the summer, in which their concern about the closure of their businesses for vacation reasons increases and in which the presence of passers-by on the street decreases, a situation that favors criminal acts being committed with impunity.

To this end, Perona promised last Thursday to reinforce security in the area by placing cameras in Falgas square, in addition to the launch of mobile police stations that will tour the neighborhoods and districts of the municipality for the last quarter. However, from the merchants’ association they hope that these recording equipment can be expanded to other points in the neighborhood, for which authorization from the Government Delegation is necessary.

Another of the initiatives that will be carried out by the City Council, and of which the merchants have been informed, is the constitution of the so-called Local Security Boards in the eight districts of the municipality. The Local District Security Boards will be a channeling channel that will allow the collaboration of the social and institutional sectors for the correct planning of citizen security.

The Santa Eulalia neighborhood, with significant commercial activity, is being particularly affected by this type of assault, according to merchants, due to its proximity to the La Fama industrial estate, known for being a regular drug distribution point. Many of these crimes end up being committed by drug addicts who seek to pay for the purchase of drugs with these robberies.