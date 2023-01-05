Automakers and drivers always try to get the maximum efficiency out of their cars. In addition to fuel, the quality of the asphalt is so important for the operation and safety of roads, but it only usually calls our attention when a problem arises. It is through him that we travel all over the country with safety and tranquility.

Although not everyone knows this, asphalt is a petroleum derivative, being one of the components of the asphalt pavement, responsible for keeping the constituents of the pavement together, as if it were a “glue”. In addition to asphalt, the pavement is composed of several other layers of materials, such as crushed stone, aggregates and additives.

A more sustainable asphalt

A new asphalt, more efficient and more sustainable, was developed by Petrobras, Asphalt CAP PRO, which will be on the streets of Brazilian cities this year.

Asphalt application normally takes place at high temperatures. Asphalt CAP PRO, however, can be applied at temperatures significantly lower than usual, generating energy savings. With lower application temperatures, the associated vapor emissions are also lower, reflecting gains for the worker and the environment in the use of the product.

An additional advantage of Asphalt CAP PRO is that it enables greater use of recycled asphalt material in the composition of the asphalt pavement, that is, it allows a greater amount of asphalt to be recycled, contributing to an increase in the circular economy.

All of this means that Asphalt CAP PRO has estimated carbon emissions of up to 65% lower. With the same quality as always and without the need for modifications in the application, we have an asphalt that is better for those who produce, who drive and also for those who work, not to mention the advantages for the entire planet.

As the old asphalt is being replaced, the renovation will already be done with CapPRO. This is another fundamental step towards compliance with environmental standards and the agenda of important programs, such as Rota 2030.