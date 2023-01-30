dragonball It is a franchise that has not aged badly, since brand material continues to be released, this ranges from new manga pages, video games, movies, toys and more. And that fever makes the most talented fans carry out the drawings that may not be canon, but can pass for such due to how well elaborated.

One of the characters that has become most relevant in these times is Gohanwho took center stage with Piccolo in the new movie and at the same time got a new transformation. So the artist of instagram, @hsuan_diamond, shows us the son of Goku in two phases, the beast mode and also the non-existent Super Saiyan phase 4.

Here the image:

Something that should be highlighted regarding this art is that the version of Gohan what is in SSJ4 is the one from the future, time line of Trunks in which several warriors died at the hands of the androids. At the time it only reached the first phase of the transformation, in fact many have thought that they should revive it since it has high potential.

Remember that the series of Dragon Ball Z is in its format kai on streaming platforms.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: I hope that from what is scheduled in the film he will be given importance again, since from the first chapters of Super he has been portrayed as someone retired from fighting.