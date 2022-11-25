There are very few days left for more episodes of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, event that has fans excited, since it means the end of one of the most important arcs. And for that, the brand itself has excited people with a publication, which shows a certain key character in the story.

The official account of Twitter of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventuree shared a new sketch of foo fightersin honor of booth fallen, and used the opportunity to prepare the fans for the finale. There are elements that are already known from the manga, but others that are completely exclusive to the television series, so surprise elements are always present.

Here the illustration:

【アニメ ジョジョ の 奇妙 な 冒険 ストーン オーシャン 」第 25 話 〜 最終 第 38 話 12/1 （木 より より より より にて 全 世界 独占 先行 配信 配信 ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ ！！ 配信開始まで、あと6日！！ 本日はサブキャラクターデザイン 土屋圭さんによるフー・ファイターズのイラストを公開！！ ▶︎https://t.co/K22SQ6JDtF#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/7uOytW8ld2 — TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) November 25, 2022

Anime “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean” Episode 25 ~ Final Episode 38 Exclusive Worldwide Pre-Delivery on Netflix Starting 1/12 (Thursday)! ! 6 more days until delivery starts! Today we’re releasing an illustration of Foo Fighters by supporting character designer Kei Tsuchiya!

In news related to this anime. A new trailer was recently revealed that will thrill those who are already waiting for the release of the chapters in Netflix. If you want to know more about it, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: The end of an anime is always something that has high expectations, so surely this adaptation is not going to be a duty. I’m not a fan of the franchise, but I notice a lot of people are excited.