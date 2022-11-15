The words of Davide Ferrerio’s mother: “Nothing is worth my son’s life. It’s not a desire for revenge, but only for equity”

In recent days, the Crotone prosecutor’s office and the investigating magistrate arrested two people, held responsible for the attempted murder of David Ferrerio, the 20-year-old from Bologna who was mistaken in person last August. Now the words of Giuseppina have arrived, the boy’s mother who, without guilt and without understanding why, has never left the hospital since that evening.

Computer and environmental interceptions, together with other investigations, led the investigators and the prosecutor’s office to Croton to arrest two people for the attempted murder of Davide Ferrerio.

These are Anna Peruginoa 41-year-old female, e his 17-year-old daughter. According to the investigating judge, as far as they are concerned it was an anomalous contest in attempted murder.

It would have been the 41-year-old, as stated in the sentence, ad engineer everything and organize the punitive expedition which in the end, due to an absurd exchange of persons, hit poor David himself.

Their sentences add to that of Nicholas Passalacquaa 21-year-old local, who has been in prison since last August, having personally savagely beaten Davide and brought him to the point of dying.

The words of Davide Ferrerio’s mother

These new investigations and convictions are just following the course of the law. A justice that Davide Ferrerio’s family has been calling for ever since that accursed evening of August 11th.

Upon hearing the news of these two new arrests, Josephine Orlando, Davide’s mother, spoke again about what both she and her family are feeling. She did it to reporters of The Republicreleasing a touching interview.

The woman reiterated that what she, her husband and her other son, David’s brother, feel is a pain that cannot be explained and that it cannot heal.

Seeing him in that condition in a bed and for months, not being able to talk to him and transfer my love is killing me. Living in that house without Davide, without his smile and his light-heartedness, is something that cannot be explained or understood.

Finally the lady explains that its it is not a desire for revenge because nothing, he explains, is worth the life of his son, but only for equity.