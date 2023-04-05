Linked to the embezzlement in Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), in the early hours of this Wednesday, 13 people were brought before the courts. On the state channel, Venezolana de Televisión, the detainees appeared dressed in orange and handcuffed.



(Read also: Venezuela: there are 42 detainees for corruption and embezzlement from PDVSA)

The Minister of Communication, Freddy Ñáñez, informed through his Twitter account that Hugo Cabezas, Pedro MaldonadoEdgar Sánchez, Felipe Contreras, Lino Mora, Tulio Medina, Carlos Moreno, Johan Sequera, Isaac Mohamad, Nestor Astudillo

The detainees were officials of the Venezuelan Guayana Corporation in charge of the production of iron, bauxite, gold and diamonds in the country. There are also officials from Cartones de Venezuela.

(It may interest you: Chavista deputy minister linked to Tareck El Aissami is arrested)

Among the detainees are Hugo Cabezas, Pedro Maldonado, Edgar Sánchez, Felipe Contreras, Lino Mora, Tulio Medina, Carlos Moreno, Johan Sequera, Isaac Mohamad, Nestor Astudillo #5Apr pic.twitter.com/4DrMhrWBsU — Alfred Nazareth (@luchaalmada) April 5, 2023

It also surprised the presentation in audience of Hugo Cesar Cabezas Bracamontes, linked to the company Cartones de Venezuela and who has held various positions in the public administration, including ministries and governorships.

(Read also: PDVSA scandal leads to the release of two former managers tortured in jail)

Loreannys Mariana Mejías Díaz and Fabiola Torrealba were also brought before the courts for their links with the prosecutors of the Judicial Circuit of the Caracas Metropolitan Area, who had already been arrested.

#OnTheNail The apprehension of Hugo Cabezas, who since OCT 2018 was in charge of the assets of Smurfit Kappa Venezuela (packaging cartons) confirms that the criminal structure that is being dismantled now maintained control of strategic sectors of the economy. pic.twitter.com/esP0CMBIry — The Table (@latablablog) April 5, 2023

Since the corruption plot was made known, at the end of March, the State has not reported the amount embezzled from the oil company. Local media estimated about 3,000 million dollars and news agencies put it at 25,000 million dollars.

President Nicolás Maduro has assured that they will go to the end of the investigations, but he has not referred to the former Oil Minister, Tareck El Aissami, who resigned but they do not have an investigation open, or at least it has not been public. At the moment his whereabouts are unknown.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news in EL TIEMPO

‘Oil doll’: delivered to justice linked to PDVSA embezzlement

This is the story of the ‘Queen of Fruits’ of the PDVSA scam scandal