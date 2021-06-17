Digital Millennium

The Nayarit State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that a third arrest warrant was issued against former governor Roberto Sandoval, for crimes related to the so-called Prose case, derived from research in the management of the program.

In a statement, the FGE detailed that this arrest warrant was issued and carried out for the crimes of improper exercise of functions, embezzlement and electoral crimes to the detriment of society.

According to the inquest, 2013 to 2017, the Food Insurance Program (Prosa) operated through an organization made up of coordinators, managers and heads of families, based on a personal and family structure of Roberto Sandoval Castañeda, made up of his family circle and close collaborators.

EThe former president is singled out for allegedly having conditioned the delivery of the Food Security Program (Prose) to those who will not vote for the Institutional Revolutionary in the election. For this reason, the state Congress disqualified the former governor for 20 years, a period in which he will not be able to perform functions, jobs, positions or commissions of any nature in the public service.

The State Prosecutor’s Office detailed that Sandoval is already held in Cefereso Number 4 El Rincón, linked to a process for two more criminal cases, and was made available to the control judge who requires it.

