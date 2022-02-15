Saman Abbas’ fugitive cousin was located and arrested. Nomanhulaq Nonamhulaq is one of the three men pictured in the shovel video

A new arrest in the case of Saman Abbasthe 18-year-old Pakistani woman who died last May 2021 from Novellara.

Nomanhulaq Nonamhulaq he was located by the police after months on the run in a Barcelona apartment. It is about another cousin of Saman, accused of his murder.

Before him, investigators arrested another named cousin Ikram Ijaz and the famous uncle Danish Hasnain. For five long months, the latter made him lose track of him, until he was tracked down and arrested on suspicion of being the perpetrator of the murder.

Despite the testimonies of the family, the man continues to to deny her involvement in the disappearance of her niece and her alleged murder. He had his lawyer explain that the 18-year-old’s father would have it stuck for economic interests.

In Pakistan, the two brothers would be owners of land, which would only be owned by the father of the young Pakistani girl, if the uncle came condemned.

The girl’s parents are still fugitives.

Saman Abbas’s body was never found

Meanwhile, what happened to Saman Abbas remains a mystery. Last September, investigators found three black bags containing bone remains. They were convinced that it was the young 18-year-old, but after the exams they turned out to be of animal origin. Most likely they belong to a pig or a boar.

Also last January a bone fragment was found in Lido bit of Boretto, ma le analyses they are still ongoing.

Saman Abbas did not want to accept the arranged marriage imposed by his family. He wanted to be free and crown her dream of love with her boyfriend.

To accuse the uncle and the two cousins ​​of the crime, it was the brother of the missing young woman, after the police blocked him on the border between Italy and France and entrusted him to a community.

Cousin Nomanhulaq is one of the three men taken in the video, holding the shovel and a crowbar. Investigators are convinced that those tools were used by the uncle and cousins ​​for dig the grave of the 18 year old.