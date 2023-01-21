The general has been part of the Army for 41 years and has already participated in missions in Haiti, in 2010, and in the complexes of Penha and Alemão (RJ), in 2012.

He commanded the Presidential Guard Battalion, in Brasilia, the Corps of Cadets of the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras, in Campinas, the 2nd Subcommand of the Land Operations Command and the 11th Light Infantry Brigade, in Campinas.

In 2019, he rose to the rank of Army General and joined the Army High Command. Today, the general is the Military Commander of the Southeast, which covers the State of São Paulo.

Last Wednesday (18.jan.2023), Tomás Miguel defended that the result of the electronic voting machines should be respected and stated that the military should not expose political opinions. He made the statement during a ceremony honoring the soldiers killed in action in Haiti.

While talking about the earthquakes that hit the country located in Central America, the general mentioned the existence of a “political earthquake”referring to the acts of January 8 in Brasilia.

“This earthquake is not killing people, it is trying to kill our cohesion, our hierarchy and our discipline, our professionalism and the pride we have in wearing this uniform. That’s what this earthquake is trying to kill and it won’t succeed”he declared.

Soon afterwards, the commander declared that the military should “accomplish the mission in the same way” regardless of who is in charge of the Presidency of the Republic.