From: Karsten Hinzmann

The horror scenario for NATO militaries: Russia and China side by side. Their dictators are making a pact against the USA. Expiry date open.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping are pretty much best friends right now – the two giants with feet of clay, Russia and China, are slowly growing closer together over the Ukraine war, now apparently also through an arms deal between Xi and Putin after the conflict with Crimea Annexation had already been outed as violent ten years ago and had aroused interest in China. After two decades of suspicious hostility between the two neighbors, the USA and NATO have a tough nut to crack: “Although the two heads of state have not signed a formal military alliance, such steps should cause great concern for the USA and its allies,” writes Chels Michta for the think tank Center for European Policy Analysis.

Russia is said to have sold China Sukhoi Su-25 jets, Mil Mi-17 helicopters and S-400 air defense systems. According to media reports, this is the next concrete step towards each other after two declarations of intent between Putin and Xi: China and Russia declared a “borderless” partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing, just a few days before he sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine and thus the triggered the deadliest land war in Europe since World War II – experts believe that Xi had at least an inkling of what would follow. In early November in Moscow, Putin praised this unofficial pact to General Zhang Youxia, deputy chairman of China's Central Military Commission, as what he said was “important 'high-tech' military cooperation between the two countries – the news agency had it Reuters reported.

Side by side – probably soon together against the USA: Chinese President Xi Jinping (l) and Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin in Beijing. © Suo Takekuma/Pool Kyodo News/AP

The ice age between the two countries, which lasted almost a quarter of a century, has now thawed. The collapse of the Soviet Union at the end of December 1991 was a shock for the Chinese elite. Russia had thus alienated itself from socialism, turned away from its eastern neighbor and oriented itself towards the West. China had already started this two years earlier with the presidency of Jiang Zemin – under him the party and state gradually made room for free enterprise, which led to a private sector boom in China's cities.

In 2001, rapprochement between China and Russia was enshrined in the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation. “Of course, our cooperation, our contacts in the military and military-technical spheres are also becoming more and more important, because in military-technical cooperation our work in high-tech areas is of course the top priority,” Putin told Reuters at that time. “I mean space, including high-orbit groupings, I also mean modern and promising weapons that will certainly ensure the strategic security of both Russia and the People's Republic of China.”

USA: The declared enemy of Russia and China alike

In view of these prospects, author Michta warns: “A comprehensive Sino-Russian alliance would confront the United States with a threat not seen since the end of the Cold War.” However, the science is divided over the viability of the alliance – Anastasia Vishnevskaya-Mann writes for the Federal Agency for Civic Education from the “junior partner Russia”: The asymmetry between the two countries can be found in military as well as in security cooperation. China has been one of the most important sales markets for Russian weapons since the 1990s. But through legal and illegal technology transfer, it is producing more and more weapons itself, so it is questionable how long China will continue to be dependent on Russian weapons systems.

For example, China is currently relying on independent weapons production with Belarus – to produce rocket launchers. In any case, both countries had increasingly oriented themselves economically towards the West in recent years: Russia as an energy supplier, China needed sales markets. Vladimir Putin made the pivot to Asia after the annexation of Crimea in order to compensate for the economic losses caused by Western sanctions. Both are trying to benefit from each other through the Silk Road project – a large infrastructure project that primarily aims to create faster and safer trade routes between China and Europe. The new Silk Road – like the old one – is supposed to lead through Central Asia. A region that the Kremlin clearly sees as its own geopolitical sphere of interest.

Russia and China: Coexistence with reservations

Vishnevskaya-Mann writes: “But although the initiative also envisages, among other things, greater Chinese influence in Central Asia, the Kremlin is demonstratively not worried about it. According to observers, the Kremlin did not swallow a bitter pill, but rather calculated as follows: China concentrates on economic cooperation and development of the region, while Russia remains a guarantor power and retains its political influence.” Even with the most important element of the Silk Road – the expansion of the railway – Russia was left out. His original expectation that the expansion of this “Belt and Road Initiative” would be based on the Russian Trans-Siberian Railway was disappointed by China.

In this respect, coexistence as a whole is subject to reservations. China is pursuing pro forma neutrality in order to potentially benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine. Xi Jinping's behavior follows the course of the Ukraine war, as Asia researcher Zhang Junhua said for the Federal Agency for Civic Education writes: “China benefits because a weak Russia means China can demand more from Russia. Russia's previous arrogance towards China has given way to the opposite, now Russia is more dependent on China. Such a large country with so many resources as a neighbor is an asset for China.”

Originally, Xi had ignored Russia since he came to power ten years ago. At that time, he wanted to join forces with the United States, with the idea that the two great powers would play a leading role in the world, as Zhang Junhua analyzes. Former US President Barrack Obama had little to gain from the idea of ​​a bipolar world. Xi still continued to assume that the US was China would remain friendly towards them. He also assumed that China could gain in the long term through the willingness of the West – especially Germany – to transfer technology. Obama's successor Donald Trump thwarted his plans with his “America First” policy and the resulting higher import tariffs and export restrictions.

Germany: Expert says “Scholz is showing Putin his fear”

Since then, Xi and Putin have been heart and soul. Zhang Junhua writes: “Putin admires China's great economic achievements, and Xi admires Putin for his determination, his toughness towards the West. This background paved the way for the agreement that China concluded with Russia in February of this year.” The deepening announced in November represents the next level of escalation towards a military alliance that experts see emerging. Rainer Meyer zum Felde describes in the magazine Sirius three possible scenarios:

limited military cooperation between Russia and China in selected areas of common interest;

a de facto – i.e. not formal – military alliance on a global scale against Western institutions and US-led alliances, but not underpinned by strategic coordination;

a formal political and military alliance between Russia and China – potentially joined by other regional powers such as Iran – based on a framework strategy with integrated planning and the ability to carry out coordinated, large-scale, high-intensity operations in two or more theaters simultaneously – for example in Europe , its periphery and the Indo-Pacific, including Australia as a destination, for example.

All three scenarios have consequences for the individual NATO partners – they are expected to have a more “front presence” with permanently stationed allied combat units in brigade strength, i.e. of up to 6,000 forces – except in the most exposed three Baltic states and Poland as well as in the southeastern European ones Member States; According to the author zum Felde, this also includes the need for long-range stationed nuclear weapons: “Although NATO's rhetoric towards China has intensified in 2021, it has so far only perceived China as a challenge, not a threat.”

Germany has an exposed position in the opinion of most military experts; The defense capability of the entire NATO depends crucially on Germany's war capability. According to experts, Germany's strength plays an important role, especially in Vladimir Putin's risk assessment of the extent to which open confrontation with the West is warranted. “Scholz is showing Putin his fear,” said the German military historian Sönke Neitzel about the Chancellor’s salami tactics after a few weeks of the Ukraine war New Osnabrücker Zeitung judged. The danger to NATO would therefore come from Berlin rather than from Moscow.

The West: China's unwilling trading partner

Nevertheless, due to its faltering economic power, China will remain forced to lend a hand to the West for the foreseeable future, according to the magazine Cicero writes: In 2022, the United States was the second largest importer of Chinese goods, accounting for more than 15 percent of Chinese exports. At ten percent, they were the third largest source of foreign direct investment. The European Union was China's largest export market, accounting for more than 20 percent of China's exports, and its second largest source of foreign direct investment, accounting for 15 percent. Some experts predict that China will have emancipated itself from this in perhaps as little as three years and could align itself more closely with Russia.

Other experts see this more calmly – like the political scientist Thomas Jäger in Cicero: “It is true that both are currently each other’s most important strategic partners. Because both are trying to eliminate the dominance of the USA in the international order. For years, the narrative was spread that the USA and the West were declining anyway because the liberal democracies had degenerated into decadent societies. China’s rise, however, proves that modernization, progress and democracy cannot be successful in Western formats alone.”

Jäger advocates taking at least a second look when assessing the alliance between Putin and Xi – it is only a friendship if you look at it cursorily.