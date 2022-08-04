Former president of the Federal Chamber of Argentina and lawyer Sergio Massa took office this Wednesday (3) as the country’s third Minister of Economy in about a month. He assumes a super-folder that also includes Agriculture and Productive Development. Shortly after signing the term of office, Massa announced at a press conference in Buenos Aires some of the goals and plans of his management.

To contain inflation, which in the interannual index was 64% in June, Massa assured that the government will not ask the Central Bank to issue more currency to finance the treasury. “We’re going to manage with the resources we raise and the funding we get from the private sector,” he said.

The new Minister of Economy guaranteed that Argentina will meet the fiscal deficit target of 2.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year and informed that the hiring of employees for all sectors of the centralized national public administration is frozen.

Regarding the heavy subsidies offered by the Argentine government, Massa announced that a control of the consumption of the more than 9 million families will be implemented (“We cannot continue with a scheme in which those who spend the most energy or water receive the most subsidies”, claimed) and that a policy of reorganization of social programs will be adopted, with an audit of the benefits and redirection of the focus to three axes: “the return to the labor market, the strengthening of cooperativism and protection in situations of vulnerability”.

Regarding the need to attract more dollars, Massa said that “an export advance scheme has already been agreed with the fishing, agriculture, mining and other value chains, sectors that will enter in the next 60 days with a total of US$ 5 billion, which will increase the Central Bank’s reserves”, as well as a credit plan to increase exports and other measures.

“We are making progress with the disbursement of US$ 1.2 billion with international organizations for current programs and for programs under study. In the next few days we will sign with CAF [Banco de Desenvolvimento da América

Latina] a disbursement of over US$ 750 million”, stated Massa.

Regarding the Argentine public debt, the new minister said that, in addition to talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with whom the country agreed at the beginning of the year to refinance a debt of more than US$ 40 billion, negotiations are under way. “four offers to strengthen reserves and buy back sovereign debt”, three from international financial institutions and one from a sovereign wealth fund.