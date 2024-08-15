The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched the updated guide for outdoor advertising in the Emirate of Dubai, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality and the Department of Economy and Tourism in the emirate, in a move that confirms the concerted efforts towards continuous development and improvement of government systems and procedures, in line with the aspirations of the wise government, and in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, and enhances the emirate’s position as a center for finance and business, and an ideal platform for spending on outdoor advertising.

The new updates to the guide include adding new areas in Dubai to the list of sites suitable for outdoor advertising, and expanding the share of digital advertising, based on Dubai’s growth aspirations in the coming period, taking into account unification and unique identity, and distributing billboard sites, taking into account the criterion of mixing assets and diversifying types of billboards to achieve the best investment returns.

The Dubai Outdoor Advertising Guide includes development guidelines for advertisers to explore their creative capabilities in using new advertising media, such as 3D advertising, drones, modern lighting and the use of lasers, taking into account the importance of the safety and security of pedestrians and road users.

The guide provides a classification of all types of outdoor advertisements, according to the type of advertisement, its location, and the delivery of information to the user of the guide. The guide is provided with images, measurements, and dimensions to advance the outdoor advertising industry in the Emirate of Dubai. The Authority confirmed the remarkable presence of the outdoor advertising sector in the Emirate of Dubai, due to its strong and promising base, which prompts companies and investors to spend advertising and compete in promoting their products and highlighting their brands. This is evidence of the global status and modern infrastructure that characterizes the emirate, in addition to advertisers’ confidence in the return and returns from spending on outdoor advertising.

The developed guide is the result of a collective effort involving experts and specialists from the Authority, the Municipality, and the Department of Economy and Tourism. An international consulting office was also consulted, including experts specializing in outdoor advertising and traffic safety. Developmental amendments and qualitative improvements were made, including planning advertising sites, raising traffic safety standards, updating the standards for distances between billboards and intersections, unifying design elements, introducing experimental areas, and procedures for constructing billboards and shop signs.

The Authority stated that the updated guide included many innovative aspects that have not yet been applied in other leading cities around the world in the areas of unifying design standards, aesthetic elements and landscapes with the regional identity of the Emirate of Dubai, which preserves the Emirate’s leadership in this field. The guide also includes various engineering and artistic forms to assist advertising operators in the process of innovative and creative application, and to facilitate inspectors in monitoring companies’ compliance with the laws regulating the advertising market in the Emirate.