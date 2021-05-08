E.t has a long tradition that the people of Hamburg who live in the city center around the Alster turn up their noses when the conversation turns to Altona. In the past, today’s district did not belong to the Hanseatic city, but to Denmark, and the Danes were all too close, all too close to the Hanseatic people for their taste. Seen in this light, the name is a single rejection. Even later, Altona was considered a lively, but not necessarily problem-free neighborhood, although the Elbe is only a few steps away and the city center can be reached in fifteen minutes.

Above all, the socially run-down train station district, built with messed up post-war architecture, worried the planners for a long time. In the meantime, gentrification has also reached Altona, the district has not yet been properly redeveloped and is already far too expensive – and now the digital structural change is also coming, which should radically change life in a few years: shopping streets are closing down because of the Triumphant advance of online trading, and after Hamburg built so much office space in the boom years that there was almost too much space before the current crisis, the new, rapid development towards home office and new forms of work is likely to put additional pressure on and raise the question of how to design such a simultaneously filling and emptying world full of superfluous post offices, shopping malls and administrative buildings.

How should things go on with the city?

One of the most interesting suggestions comes from a young office that is currently causing a sensation in the Hanseatic city and behind which the architects Hans von Bülow, Julian Meisen and Cornelius Voss, born between 1985 and 1988, are: Your Common Agency recently had a sensational award-winning competition entry showed how one could convert once well-functioning, now abandoned neighborhoods like the settlement on Berliner Platz built in Hamburg in 1962: A gatehouse with public uses is to open up to a cleverly terraced apartment building, where many residents can enjoy a leafy terrace come, which is as big as some suburban house gardens and, if necessary, can also be combined to form communal roof gardens for larger groups who want to think about work and life more closely together.



The New Office Altona is supposed to show what the future of work in the city can look like.

In their latest project, Common Agency is not only acting as a team of architects, but also as a co-initiator – an example of how young architects in particular are expanding the understanding of their profession in the direction of urban planning, economic social plans and wider spatial development. In Altona, Common Agency is rebuilding the old tax office – and adding a new architecture to the old building, which looks as if someone had delivered it from a galaxy in which everything is more filigree, lighter and more pastose. The new building is decorated in white, light wood and light pink pastel colors, which look as if a larger portion of Japanese cherry blossoms had been added to the red of the always somewhat thick-legged Hamburg brick architecture. Even more interesting than this light and filigree aesthetic, which is unusually light and filigree for Germany, which has its role models in more recent Japanese architecture, is the concept of the “New Office”. The city had put the old tax office in Altona out to tender in a conceptual process. Common Agency applied together with the Hamburg “Betahaus”; A cooperative was formed, as we know it from housing construction, whereby the project of the “New Office Altona” should primarily be about how work in the future beyond the conventional notion of private office floors with a lobby that is open to the citizens is inaccessible, could look like – how an office building can be designed to be more open, more oriented towards the common good and enable other forms of work and social life.