It’s a fact that no one should take seriously Super Dragon Ball Heroes, especially since it is an anime to promote an arcade card game it sells like hot cakes in Japan.

Now, Super Dragon Ball Heroes he takes many creative liberties that sometimes border on the absurd taken to the extreme. With this, they manage to tell really ‘crazy’ stories that some enjoy.

During one of the most recent arcs of Super Dragon Ball Heroes it is possible to appreciate the return of the Dark Dragon Balls that first appeared in DBGT. In fact, they are the ones that turned Goku into a little boy.

In this arc, the Dragon balls dark one and two stars fall into the hands of Freeza Y Cooler, that by becoming very powerful put in trouble Goku who should reach the Ultra instinct to be able to defeat the brothers in Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Who is behind the dark Dragon Balls in Super Dragon Ball Heroes?

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that it was an unknown masked Saiyan who delivered the Dragon balls dark to Freeza Y Cooler. It is still necessary to know at what moment of Super Dragon Ball Heroes they reveal to us the identity of this dangerous subject.

To this we must add that it is still necessary to know if Dark Sheng Long appears to grant some kind of wish or embarrass our characters. We have too many doubts and it seems that there is still a long way to go to say what will happen with this story.

Do you like it Super Dragon Ball Heroes and your most recent bow? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us in our social networks and stay for more anime news on EarthGamer.




