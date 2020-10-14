The fact that Saudi Arabia failed to appoint the Human Rights Council is a good sign. However, there is still a lot to be improved.

The election of states with poor human rights practice to the UN Human Rights Council, which is responsible for these issues, has been criticized for many years. Quite rightly.

However, this criticism is only credible from the mouths of globally or regionally active organizations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch or Democracy for the ArabWorld Now, which are committed to the protection and implementation of human rights norms that have been universally valid since 1948. Regardless of where and by whom these standards are violated. The partial successes of these credible critics are the failure of Saudi Arabia and the sensitive damper for China in the recent election of new members to the MR Council.

However, those who criticize human rights violations and the responsible UN body only selectively as a means in the Propaganda war against unpleasant states or political opponents and indignantly rejects justified criticism of one’s own human rights practice with reference to one’s own role as “leading” or “only” democracy, is untrustworthy and weakens universal norms. This category of unreliable critics includes the governments of the USA and Israel, as well as the “non-governmental organization” UN Watch, which works on their behalf at the UN in Geneva and New York.

The successes for the credible critics of the elections to the UN Human Rights Council could be even greater if more countries from all five regional groups of the General Assembly were to run for seats than are available. Smaller countries with good human rights practice in particular should be encouraged to do so.

There are sufficient numbers of these in all five regional groups to fill all 47 seats on the Human Rights Council. But these countries still too seldom dare to stand against the heavyweights of their respective regions. This is the only way to explain that in the five elections since the creation of the Human Rights Council in 2006, five times China and four times Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were elected in the Asia-Pacific regional group, and four times Cuba in the regional group Latin America and the Caribbean.

But even from the Western Europe regional group and others, for whom Germany is currently on the council for the fourth time since 2006, and Great Britain was also elected for the fourth time on Tuesday and France for the third time, there would be more applicants and thus a larger selection desirable for the 29 member states of this group.