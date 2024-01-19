His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, announced yesterday that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has approved a set of appointments in Dubai government departments.

His Highness said in a series of blog posts on the “X” platform, yesterday: “Today we announce the approval by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of a group of appointments in Dubai government departments, wishing the new leaders success in serving Dubai and its people, and preserving the achievements recorded during the period.” the last period”.

His Highness added: “We will follow up on their work in the next phase to ensure that the level of government services and performance rise to new heights that live up to our great ambitions.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the appointment of Aisha Abdullah Miran as Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al-Suwaidi as Director-General of Dubai Courts, and Mohammed Abdullah Linjawi as Director-General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

His Highness also announced the appointment of Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita as Director General of the Land and Property Department, in addition to his current job duties as Executive Director of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

