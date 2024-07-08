According to a report, Manzana is developing a new version of the Apple Watch SE. Instead of using aluminum, the upcoming smartwatch will be made of plastic and will be priced lower.

The Watch SE is the cheapest smartwatch Apple has ever sold. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company wants to make it even cheaper. He mentioned that Apple is working on a smartwatch with a hard plastic case instead of anodized aluminum.

With this change, Apple wants to bring its price closer to that of its competitors. The current Apple Watch SE costs $249, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is available for $199.

Apple is also working on a new version of its cheaper Apple Watch SE model, which it last updated in 2022. One idea the company has tested is ditching the aluminum casing in favor of hard plastic, Gurman said.

A cheaper Apple Watch SE is coming

Currently, the Apple Watch SE is made from 100% recycled aluminum. Being a metal, it is stronger and more durable than plastic, so it would be necessary to buy a case for the next generation of the smartwatch.

Another detail Gurman shares is that both the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature a new processor that will succeed last year’s S9 chip.

Finally, the Series 10 is said to feature a larger display, but will lack the features for detecting hypertension and sleep apnea. These features were originally planned to arrive this year, but Gurman says the “effort has not gone well” and “Apple has run into serious problems.”

It will be a matter of time before Apple presents or announces the changes to the Apple Watch SE and we see it on the streets in 2025.

