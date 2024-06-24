Apple talked about possible delays in the launch of advanced features such as Apple Intelligence and the iPhone mirroring in the European Union, citing the Digital Markets Act (DMA) as the main cause of regulatory uncertainty. This law imposes strict regulations on the “gatekeepers” of large online platforms to prevent anti-competitive behavior. The statement came from a company spokesperson, who left a note to The Verge in recent days. Let’s see together what he said.

AI delays due to the Digital Markets Act The EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) is affecting Apple’s plans to launch new features such as Apple Intelligence, generative AI tools, and iPhone mirroring. This legislation, as we know, indeed imposes significant restrictions on tech giants, requiring them to allow interoperability with third parties, which could compromise the security and privacy of user data, according to Apple. The moment of the presentation of Apple Intelligence Apple spokesperson Fred Sainz told The Verge that due to the regulatory uncertainty generated by the DMA, three of the new iOS features are likely to be iPhone Mirroring, screen sharing improvements with SharePlay and Apple Intelligence – will not be available to EU users this year. Apple is committed to working with the European Commission to find solutions that allow us to offer these features without compromising user safety. Responding to Apple’s statement, EU spokesperson Thomas Regnier stressed that the EU is open to all companies that respect the rules aimed at ensuring fair competition. However, he also reiterated that gatekeepers must comply with current regulations, including the DMA, to operate in the European market.

Impact of new features Apple Intelligence includes significant improvements to Siri, advanced notification management, and text and summary generation. Despite potential delays in Europe, Apple plans to start beta testing for Apple Intelligence this summer and release a developer beta for iPhone mirroring and SharePlay screen sharing soon, while the possible iOS 18 public beta date could be as early as July. Tim Cook in a speech at the Federico II University of Naples The Digital Markets Act represents a significant challenge for Apple in bringing its new technologies to the EU. As the company works to overcome these regulatory barriers, European users may have to wait for further developments before they can take advantage of the latest innovations in Apple technology. While waiting for more information, tell us: what is your opinion on the delays of new Apple features in Europe?



#Apple #Intelligence #features #delayed #due #DMA