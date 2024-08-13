A group of celebrities, including the Princess of Wales, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, have participated in a video forto congratulate the UK team who participated in the Paris Olympics, which closed on Sunday, August 11.

According to the criteria of

This is one of the few public appearances the Princess of Wales has made since she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, for which she is receiving treatment and which has forced her to virtually withdraw from public life.

From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB

“From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team Great Britain,” the Princess of Wales said in a brief message in the video posted on social media.

“Well done for all you have achieved”added Prince William. “They have been an inspiration to all of us,” said the heir to the British throne, who also appears in the recording.

They were joined by rapper Snoop Dogg, who was one of the artists invited to the closing ceremony and transfer of the Olympic Games from Paris to Los Angeles, and footballer David Beckham.

I have to admit I hadn’t focused on what William and Catherine said in the video before. Sorry about that, but now that I have, William’s voice? My goodness, it’s so deep! That’s not helping 🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/UHddhG5Y5i — Isa (@isaguor) August 11, 2024

Last public appearance of the Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales’ last public appearance was on July 18.on a visit to the Natural History Museum in London and a few days earlier, on July 14, he surprised by attending the final of the Wimbledon tennis tournament and presenting the trophy to the winner, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

This was her second official outing since Catherine Elizabeth Middleton was diagnosed with cancer this year, after which, according to the latest medical update, has made progress on his preventative chemotherapy treatment.

EFE