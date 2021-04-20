Health is trying to “recapture” Murcian between 60 and 65 years old who did not come to get vaccinated at the time, either because they did not receive the SMS message with the date of the appointment or because they decided to ignore the appeal. More than a thousand people today have a second chance at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia, and the process will continue in the coming days.

This time, they are being summoned by phone. The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, admitted yesterday that the population received the SMS at the time with “a certain degree of disbelief.” Especially at first, many thought it was a false message and did not come. In other cases, the message did not arrive because the patient’s data was out of date. To all this were added the misgivings that the AstraZeneca vaccine generated in part of the population due to the information on extremely infrequent adverse effects, and due to the ups and downs in the national strategy.

IN FIGURES 232,472 MURCIA. People with a first dose (15.3% of the population) 9,441,685 SPAIN. People with a first dose (19.9%) 102,077 MURCIA. People with two doses (6.7% of the population) 3,411,914 SPAIN. People with two doses (7.2%)

As a result of all these factors, the coverage rate with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the age group between 60 and 65 is being significantly lower than that achieved in those over 70 and 80, who are cited by phone and gives them the doses of Pfizer or Moderna. During Easter, absenteeism in calls to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca exceeded 40%. Then the percentage was 30%.

Through telephone calls, an attempt is made to ‘re-fish’ those who did not receive the SMS messages, or ignored them



To date, only 54% of the population between 60 and 65 years old has received the first dose, according to data from the Ministry. In the city of Murcia and its districts, all residents of these ages have already been summoned, says Salud. For this reason, an attempt is now being made to improve coverage rates with a ‘play-off’.

From 66 to 69



Meanwhile, the population between 66 and 69 years of age is still waiting. According to the spokesman for the Ministry, Jaime Pérez, there are not enough vials of AstraZeneca to undertake this new phase of the campaign. This week, 11,000 doses of this company are expected to arrive, which will allow the process to advance. In contrast to AstraZeneca, Pfizer’s supply continues smoothly. Yesterday 31,590 new vaccines arrived, in addition to those that the Ministry stores, still unused.

Pfizer commits to ship 25 million units to Spain before July



Twelve thousand less



The Region continues to be the community with the fewest roads administered in relation to those received. Of the 403,365 doses sent by the Ministry, 334,549 (82.9%) have been used. Although the campaign begins to pick up speed – on Thursday a record was broken with 17,817 punctures in a single day – the Ministry did not reach the goal of supplying 61,000 vaccines in the last week. Specifically, and according to data from the Ministry, 48,936 were inoculated. That is, 12,000 less than announced.

Pedreño assured yesterday that the forecast referred to the number of people cited and not to the vaccines administered, but that was not how it was announced last Monday. For this week, the challenge is even more ambitious, and involves citing more than 70,000 people.

Immunization of hemodialysis patients begins this week, and next it will be the turn of oncologists



In addition, in the coming days the immunization of people on hemodialysis will begin, while next week cancer patients will begin to be cited. In total, there are about 11,000 high-risk patients pending vaccination in the Region.

The campaign must progressively acquire speed. The Pfizer / BionTech consortium announced yesterday the delivery of another 25 million injectables to Spain during the second quarter. Starting next Monday, Pfizer will increase the weekly doses it delivers to the Ministry from 1.2 million to 1.7 million.