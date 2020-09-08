Within the US state of California, forest fires proceed to rage, protecting an space of ​​881.4 thousand hectares.

The related knowledge was printed on Monday on the web site of the state hearth division, the company reviews. Associated Press.

The report notes that this determine has grow to be a document excessive within the historical past of California since 1987.

The earlier anti-record was set in 2018 – about 793.2 thousand hectares.

Within the present 12 months, the variety of hotbeds, together with these eradicated, is 7,563. The hearth destroyed and broken 3,866 homes and buildings. The variety of victims of the pure catastrophe elevated from seven to eight, the hearth service confirmed.

Temperatures in Los Angeles hit 49.4 levels Celsius on Sunday.

In keeping with the US Nationwide Meteorological Service, that is the very best price on document within the metropolis. The earlier most in Los Angeles was on July 22, 2006. Then the temperature rose to 48.3 levels Celsius.

California energy grid operators on Sunday warned of the potential of huge energy outages throughout the state attributable to warmth waves. As much as 9 million individuals could be left with out electrical energy in the course of the day.

Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed a state of emergency on August 18 attributable to unprecedented warmth waves and wildfires.

